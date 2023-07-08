Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England needed a big performance with the Ashes on the line on day three of the third Test at Headingley.

And after rain washed out the first two sessions, they delivered, bowling Australia out for 224 to set themselves 251 to win and keep the Ashes alive.

The hosts ended the day 27-0, needing 224 more runs for victory.

Stat of the day - Woakes' home record

On his return to the Test side, Chris Woakes reached a landmark in Australia's second innings - his dismissal of Alex Carey was his 100th Test wicket in England.

Woakes, who now sits on a career total of 136 wickets, becomes only the 22nd player to reach a century of Test wickets in England and just the 16th to do so in the last 60 years, 15 of which have been by English players.

The 34-year-old's bowling average in Tests in England is just 22.69, the best of any England Test player with a century of Test wickets here in the last 60 years.

In that time, the only player with a better average is the only non-English player on the list - Australian legend Shane Warne, who picked up 129 wickets at an average of 21.94.

Essential day three reading

Quote of the day - 'It was Bairstow's catch'

"It was a brilliant catch by Brook, it really was, but it was Bairstow's catch. Brook looked at Bairstow twice to see if he was coming and in the end, he's had to go for it himself.

Australia bowler Mitchell Starc added a quick-fire 16 before he was dismissed when Harry Brook put in a brilliant diving catch off the bowling of Mark Wood.

However, there was some confusion between Brook and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow over whose catch it was.

Bairstow has faced plenty of criticism in this Ashes series for his performance with the gloves and BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew pointed out Bairstow should have been the one taking the ball here.

Image of the day - Police officer plays cricket

A police officer playing cricket with spectators at Headingley

No play was possible at Headingley until around 17:00 BST because of rain.

Keen to get their money's worth of cricket in, spectators opted to devise their own games in the concourses of the stadium.

Given the fancy dress worn by a number of those in attendance, it did lead to some very amusing pictures, with one supporter dressed as a horse playing a well-timed shot with his umbrella, which he unfurled just as the delivery got to him.

That was outdone by one of the police officers at the ground getting in on all of the fun, pictured flicking one shot away through a crowded field with a miniature bat.

And finally...

England spinner Moeen Ali did not bowl on day three, despite picking up two valuable wickets on day two, but that did not mean he was kept quiet.

With Wood bowling short to Todd Murphy, the Ashes debutant flicked a shot round the corner that raced towards the boundary.

Moeen, 36, who is a keen Liverpool fan, was quick to show off his football skills as he slid to kick the ball away from the rope, stopping some potentially vital runs.

In commentary on Test Match Special, former England captain Michael Vaughan called it a "perfect sliding tackle".