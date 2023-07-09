Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes had no hesitation in saying England can win the Ashes after their dramatic third-Test win at Headingley.

England's three-wicket victory keeps the series alive but Australia still lead 2-1 with two Tests to play.

Only one side - Australia in 1936-37 - has ever come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes.

But asked if England can stage a remarkable comeback and win back the urn, Stokes' answer to BBC Test Match Special was a simple one: "Yep."

Stokes said victory on day four at Headingley reminded him of the famous 2019 triumph that he spearheaded on the same ground.

"Headingley, day four yet again," he added. "It's some place to play cricket.

"I don't know what it is about the place but it seems to bring out great games and unforgettable moments for the fans who come and watch."

