The Ashes: England v Australia - fourth Test Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Dates: 19-23 July Coverage: Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app, which has live text commentary and in-play video clips.

The Ashes are still alive!

A three-wicket win at Headingley has enabled England to reduce Australia's lead in the five-Test series to 2-1 going into the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

Despite that, questions hover over wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow after a poor game with the bat and gloves. Does he stay behind the stumps or does Ben Foakes come in? Do both Bairstow and Foakes get in your side?

England also opted for an extra bowler and rested James Anderson in the third Test, so who makes your bowling attack for Manchester?

Pick your XI below and share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link .