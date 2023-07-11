Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England are bidding to become the first side to come from 2-0 down to win a five-Test Ashes series since Australia in 1936-37

Men's Ashes: England v Australia Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: Wednesday, 19 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England have named an unchanged 14-player squad for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

It means there is no place for Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, with Jonny Bairstow set to retain the gloves.

Ollie Pope is absent after suffering a shoulder injury during the second Test at Lord's that has ruled him out for the rest of the summer.

England won the third Test by three wickets to leave the series 2-1 to Australia with two Tests to play.

The fourth Test starts on Wednesday, 19 July.

Seam bowler James Anderson was rested for the third Test but could be recalled for the match at his home ground.

The 41-year-old could come in for Ollie Robinson, who suffered a back spasm during Australia's first innings and did not bowl for the rest of the match.

Josh Tongue is also pushing for a recall after impressing during the second Test at Lord's, though Mark Wood and Chris Woakes both made match-winning contributions at Headingley on their first Test appearances of the summer,

Wood was named player-of-the-match after taking seven wickets and is confident he will be fit for the remainder for the series, while Woakes took six wickets and scored a crucial unbeaten 32 in England's second innings to see them over the line.

England squad:- Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex),Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire),Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).