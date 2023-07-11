Essex captain Tom Westley scored his third century of the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Stanley Park, Blackpool (day two) Essex 282: Westley 135, Walter 76; Bailey 6-59 Lancashire 37-1: Bohannon 20*, Jennings 13* Lancashire (3 pts) trail Essex (1 pt) by 245 runs Match scorecard

Tom Westley's 27th first-class century and his record-breaking century partnership with Paul Walter rescued Essex from a poor start on the second day at Stanley Park before a late fightback by Lancashire helped bowl out the visitors for 282.

Skipper Westley made 135, his third century of the season, to put Essex in a strong position at tea but Tom Bailey (6-59) triggered a rally before Lancs closed on 37-1, to trail by 245 runs.

A day played mainly in glorious Blackpool sunshine, in sharp contrast to the wet conditions 24 hours earlier, began with Lancashire enjoying the better of the opening hour as Essex, resuming on 12-1, lost three wickets for 35 runs.

Two fine opening spells from Bailey and Will Williams had the visitors in early trouble, starting when Alastair Cook was caught at first slip.

Bailey then had Dan Lawrence dropped at slip, but then caught from the following delivery in bizarre circumstances. The England man's fierce drive flew straight back at the bowler who inadvertently deflected the ball to Bohannon at mid-off.

Matt Critchley became the third wicket of the day, when he edged a beautiful seaming delivery from Williams to wicketkeeper Phil Salt, before Westley and Walter slowly but surely turned the innings around either side of lunch.

Walter hammered two sixes off left arm spinner Tom Hartley in the last over before the interval, then Westley produced some stylish shots across the session to reach his third century of the season from 166 balls.

The only blemish of a fine innings came with Westley on 78, when Hartley was unable to cling to a sharp chance at midwicket off Colin de Grandhomme.

Walter went to his 80-ball half century in style, pulling Jack Blatherwick over midwicket for his third six before he was spectacularly caught one-handed by Blatherwick at midwicket off de Grandhomme just before tea.

Essex continued to prosper after the break as Simon Harmer (24) lent good support to Westley with 65 runs added for the sixth wicket before Lancashire hit back with the second new ball, taking the last five wickets for seven runs inside seven overs.

Westley's excellent innings came to an end after five and a half hours at the crease when he edged Williams to Rob Jones at second slip and Bailey then ran through the tail, taking the remaining four wickets in 20 balls.

Lancashire lost Luke Wells for a duck, playing on against Jamie Porter but Jennings (13 not out) and Josh Bohannon (20 not out) survived to reach stumps safely.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.