Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The current men's Ashes series between England and Australia has been played out in front of sold-out crowds, but that is not always the case in Test matches involving other nations

More funds to protect the "sanctity" of Test cricket and to grow the women's game are among proposals set out by the Marylebone Cricket Club's world committee.

The committee of former and current players said intervention was needed to ensure finances were spread evenly across competing nations.

It also proposed a reduction in one-day matches to ease fixture congestion.

"It's time for the global game to reset," said chair Mike Gatting.

"Too often, member nations are finding themselves living hand to mouth with their cricketing operations, versus having a long-term, viable strategy in place that future-proofs the game in their country, both financially and in terms of participation."

Based at Lord's, which it owns, the MCC acts as custodian and arbiter of the game's Laws, and of the Spirit of Cricket.

Its world committee members, including former England captain Gatting, ex-India skipper Sourav Ganguly, former Australia coach Justin Langer and Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, meet twice a year to debate and provide opinion on the global game.

The committee has made a series of proposals to the International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket's global governing body, including:

A Test-match financial audit to identify nations in need of support to sustain a Test programme

A Test fund to support those nations and protect the "sanctity" of Test cricket

A "substantial" ringfenced fund to protect, grow and strengthen women's cricket

Make it a requirement for any associate nation seeking Test status to invest in and field a women's team

A more balanced Future Tours Programme across all nations, while finding space for franchise cricket

Removing bilateral one-day international series other than in the year leading up to a 50-over World Cup

The committee has expressed concern at the widening disparity between nations and the survival of Test cricket outside India, Australia and England, adding "immediate action must be taken" to protect the game.

In the 2023-2027 Future Tours Programme - cricket's international schedule - all of the planned Test series of three or more matches involved England, India or Australia.

Test matches can be expensive to run in some countries where crowds are often lower.

The committee also raised the issue of the global international calendar, which has come under increasing pressure from the growth of domestic T20 franchise leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In January, four different leagues ran simultaneously around the world, often at the same time as international cricket.

That congested schedule has led to players retiring from one format of the game to focus on another.

That includes England Test captain Ben Stokes, who cited the packed calendar as a reason for retiring from the 50-over format last year.

"In many ways, cricket is growing and, on the surface, seems financially strong," added Gatting.

"However, we are increasingly seeing a game which focuses on a powerful few, as opposed to a democratic and inclusive approach for the benefit of the whole sport.

"The actions raised at the recent meeting highlight the importance for the ICC to proactively engage the global game to find solutions that work for everyone."