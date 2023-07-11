Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Championship regular Finlay Bean is among the eight players to extend their stays at Headingley

Yorkshire Cricket have announced eight new contract extensions, including opener Finlay Bean, all-rounder Matty Revis and batter James Wharton.

Revis has signed a three-year deal, while paceman Ben Cliff, spinner Jafer Chohan, Wharton, batter Will Luxton and Bean have agreed two-year extensions.

Wicketkeeper-batter Harry Duke and all-rounder Yash Vagadia have both signed one-year deals with the White Rose.

"They are all players we want to keep," director of cricket Darren Gough said.

"They have our faith in them, and what's great to see is that there are a lot of young players in those renewals - so I am over the moon.

"The club is very excited about the prospects we have with these talented young players - there is still growth for all of them."