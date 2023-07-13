Close menu

The Hundred: England fast bowler Lauren Filer among final signings for 2023 tournament

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

England's Lauren Filer
Lauren Filer made her England debut in the Ashes and will play for London Spirit in The Hundred

England fast bowler Lauren Filer will play for London Spirit as The Hundred teams confirmed their full squads for this year's competition.

Filer was announced as one of the final round of signings in the women's competition while the men's teams have confirmed their wildcard selections.

After impressing in the Vitality Blast, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Max Holden were drafted by the Spirit and Manchester Originals respectively.

The tournament begins on 1 August.

"I absolutely can't wait to play at Lord's in The Hundred for London Spirit," Filer said.

"It will be great to link up with Heather Knight, and it's obviously so special to play at the home of cricket.

"It's just a brilliant competition, with some of the best players in the world, and I'm really looking forward to being a part of it."

India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh will join Filer at London Spirit after replacing the injured Georgia Redmayne.

Oval Invincibles have drafted all-rounder Zak Chappell and Tawanda Muyeye, John Turner joins Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire have signed Chris Cooke, and England seamer Matt Fisher will play for Southern Brave.

There have also been a number of replacements in the men's competition with Australia spinner Adam Zampa in for Sunil Narine at Oval Invincibles, Pakistan's Usama Mir taking Wanindu Hasaranga's spot at Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers have brought in Australia's Matthew Short for the injured Michael Bracewell.

Daryl Mitchell and Matthew Wade replace Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh at London Spirit.

TeamMen's competitionWomen's competition
Birmingham PhoenixJacob Bethell, Henry BrookesDavina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely
London SpiritDaniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade*, Daryl Mitchell*Richa Ghosh*, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan
Manchester OriginalsMax Holden, Fred Klaassen, Usama Mir*Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson
Northern SuperchargersOllie Robinson, Saif Zaib, Matthew Short*Georgie Boyce, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger, Grace Hall, Leah Dobson*
Oval InvinciblesTawanda Muyeye, Zak Chappell, Tom Lawes*, Adam Zampa*Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper, Lizzie Scott
Southern BraveJafer Chohan, Matt FisherKalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylo
Trent RocketsJohn Turner, Tom MooresJo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy*
Welsh FireLuke Wells, Chris CookeEmily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack
* denotes replacement player

