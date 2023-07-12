Bears paceman Oliver Hannon-Dalby finished with match figures of 8-115

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three) Kent 171: Hannon-Dalby 4-56 & 332: Finch 67; Hannon-Dalby 4-59 Warwickshire 541-7 dec: Yates 228*, Maxwell 81; Leaning 2-70 Warwickshire (23 pts) beat Kent (2 pts) by an innings and 46 runs Match scorecard

Warwickshire thrashed Kent by an innings and 46 runs inside three days at Canterbury as they finally bowled out the hosts for 332.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby took 4-59 in the second innings to finish with 8-115 in the match, as Warwickshire bounced back from defeat by Essex at Chelmsford in their previous game.

Harry Finch made 67 and Jack Leaning 64, but the hosts were left to rue a dismal first-innings performance and remain mired in a relegation battle.

Kent began day three on 55-1, still 323 behind Warwickshire's first innings score of 549-7, with Joe Denly and Ben Compton not out on 29 and 17 respectively.

Compton was the morning's first victim in the 26th over, when he nicked Hannon-Dalby behind for 26.

Denly was then Hannon-Dalby's next victim, caught by Michael Burgess after the ball seemed to ricochet off his pads.

Finch and Leaning batted through until rain brought an early extended lunch which resulting in a cumulative loss of nine overs.

It was Kent's biggest stand of the match, worth exactly 100 but it ended when Leaning fell into a trap. With three fielders crowding the bat on the leg side he tried repeating a shot he had played in spinner Rob Yates' previous over and this time was caught by Jacob Bethell.

Jordan Cox lasted 17 balls before he tried to sweep Yates and was lbw for four, leaving Kent on 223-5 at tea.

Finch's obdurate innings came to an end when Chris Rushworth bowled him off stump with the new ball and, when Henry Brookes had Joey Evison caught behind for 37, the last of Kent's defensive-minded batters had gone.

Grant Stewart decided to have some fun, whacking successive sixes off Rushworth including one that went into a third-tier balcony in the Old Dover Road flats and he hung around for 44 balls, putting on 64 with Hamid Qadri before he hit Hannon-Dalby to Glenn Maxwell at gully for 40.

Any realistic hopes Kent had of taking the game into a fourth day ended when Qadri went to the very next ball, lbw to Maxwell for 30 and the victory was confirmed when Arshdeep Singh drove Hannon-Dalby to Will Rhodes at mid on in the next over.

The Bears now face Lancashire at home, starting on 19 July, when Kent go to Chelmsford to face Essex.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.