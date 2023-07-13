Notts were without injured bowlers Jake Ball and Dane Paterson, but Brett Hutton led from the front

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four) Surrey 355 & 340: Sibley 83, Latham 60, Vacks 60, Lawes 55; Hutton 5-91 Nottinghamshire 399 & 118-1: Hameed 44*; Jacks 1-30 Surrey (10 pts) draw with Nottinghamshire (11 pts) Match scorecard

Brett Hutton's fifth five-wicket haul of the season was the highlight of the final day at the Oval as Surrey's County Championship match with Nottinghamshire petered out into a draw.

Hutton, who spent a portion of day one off the field with what proved to be cramp, took 5-91 to take his tally for the season in the Championship to 41, putting him alongside Durham's Chris Rushworth at the top of the wicket-taking standings.

South African leg-spinner Calvin Harrison provided great support for Hutton with 3-99 to bowl out the hosts for 340, 40 minutes after lunch.

This was a heroic effort from the visitors who, already without the services of Jake Ball, injured in the first innings, then lost Dane Paterson to what appeared to be a hip injury after just one delivery with the new ball.

Will Jacks led the run-scoring for Surrey with a largely subdued 60, while there was a maiden first-class fifty for Tom Lawes, but Surrey's batting was overly cautious for too long.

The eventual chase was 297 from 52 overs, but despite a solid start from Ben Slater (39) and acting captain Haseeb Hameed (44 not out), a draw was agreed with the visitors on 118-1.

Surrey began the day 156 ahead with five wickets down, so were understandably keen to avoid a collapse which would have afforded the men of Trent Bridge a more comfortable chase.

Consequently, progress from Lawes and Jacks was at best steady, the main talking point being an accidental beamer by Paterson to Lawes from a ball which clearly slipped out of his hand.

The arrival of the new ball led briefly to a change of approach as a subdued Jacks attempted to break the shackles with two fours from a Hutton over.

Paterson's unfortunate injury appeared to help the hosts' cause, but Hutton responded magnificently in adversity, trapping Jacks lbw before sending first-innings centurion Jordan Clark packing by the same means.

Surrey went to lunch on 299-7, 255 in front, but anyone hoping they would have a quick dart on the resumption were disappointed as they chewed up more than 11 overs in adding a further 41.

Lawes reached 50 in 106 balls before Harrison had him superbly caught at slip by Matthew Montgomery. The leg-spinner then turned catcher to remove Sean Abbott and give Hutton his fourth victim.

The run-chase may have been more tempting had Jamie Overton been given out caught at mid-wicket soon afterwards, but the square-leg umpire ruled the catch had not carried and consequently another seven overs slipped by before Hutton wrapped up the innings.

Hameed and Slater saw off the early swing from the Kookaburra in the run-chase, the latter more than once despatching the short ball to the fence.

However, the run-rate required, which had begun at almost six, continued to rise. By the time Slater cut Jacks into the hands of Abbott at point from what proved the last ball before tea to depart for 39, that rate was almost seven.

A barrage of short balls from Overton immediate post the tea interval slowed down Nottinghamshire's progress still further and Hameed and Young batted with few alarms before the 17:00 BST handshakes.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.