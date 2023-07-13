Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sunil Narine (left) is Surrey's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast this season, helping the side, led by Chris Jordan, reach the semi-finals

Surrey will be without Sunil Narine for T20 Finals Day because of the West Indies spinner's commitments in Major League Cricket in the United States.

The 35-year-old took 20 wickets in 15 matches to help the south London club reach Saturday's event at Edgbaston.

He had been due to fly back to the UK after playing for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the MLC opener.

"It's frustrating to lose a player of Sunil's quality at such late notice," said director of cricket Alec Stewart.

A statement on the club website external-link said that Surrey had learned Narine would not be returning to join the club late on Wednesday.

He had initially been expected to play for LA Knight Riders against Texas Super Kings at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Thursday evening (01:30 BST on Friday) before flying back across the Atlantic to feature for Surrey in Birmingham.

Stewart said the change of plans was "disappointing" as Surrey look to win the T20 Blast for the first time since their triumph in the inaugural competition, then known as the T20 Cup, in 2003.

The Kia Oval outfit will face Somerset, who topped the South Group, in the second semi-final on Saturday (14:30 BST) after Essex take on Hampshire Hawks in the first last-four tie.

"We were aware when we signed Sunil for the T20 Blast that he could be unavailable for Finals Day due to his pre-signed contract with the Knight Riders," Stewart added.

"However, all of the subsequent conversations with the various parties since he arrived for the group games and leading into this week were that we would have him back for Saturday.

"Sunil's absence now presents a great opportunity for another player to come into the team and make an impact at Edgbaston."