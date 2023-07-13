India in West Indies 2023 - fixtures, results & scorecards
July
|12-16 1st Test, Dominica
|Play starts at 15:00 BST
|Scorecard
20-24 2nd Test, Trinidad (Queen's Park Oval) (15:00 BST)
27 1st ODI, Barbados (14:30 BST)
29 2nd ODI, Barbados (14:30 BST)
August
1 3rd ODI, Trinidad (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) (14:30 BST)
3 1st Twenty20 international, Trinidad (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) (15:30 BST)
6 2nd Twenty20 international, Guyana (15:30 BST)
8 3rd Twenty20 international, Guyana (15:30 BST)
12 4th Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, USA (15:30 BST)
13 5th Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, USA (15:30 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made