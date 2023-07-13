Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Linde played six Championship games for Kent in 2022 but has not played any four-day cricket this season

South Africa all-rounder George Linde has left Kent to pursue his options in franchise cricket.

Linde played 38 games for the county across all formats after joining at the start of the 2022 season.

The 31-year-old featured in the T20 Blast this summer but did not play any Championship matches.

"We thank George for his two seasons of service to Kent and he leaves us with our best wishes," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.

Left-arm spinner Linde, who has represented his country in 19 matches across all three formats, scored 622 runs and took 42 wickets for Kent in all competitions.