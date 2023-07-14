David Lloyd's 313 not out against Derbyshire in September 2022 is the highest ever first-class score by a Welshman

Glamorgan's Championship coach Matthew Maynard says he is "gutted" about the departure of captain David Lloyd to Derbyshire after 12 seasons.

Lloyd, 30, has signed a three-year contract with the Midlands county.

He has cited a desire to live nearer his home area of Wrexham, with a second child on the way.

"Personally I'm gutted, I'm gutted for the club and because David's a good friend, a fellow north Walian and we have a lot in common," said Maynard.

"I'll miss our evenings on away trips, his camaraderie, his leadership of the club and his skill as a player, and I'm disappointed that an agreement wasn't able to be reached for him to stay.

"I wish him all the best at Derby, but before that we've got a job to do here because we want to see Glamorgan in the first division and we'll be striving to do that before September."

Maynard was not part of the contract negotiations with Lloyd, who is in his second season leading the Championship side.

The Welsh county are fourth in Division Two, four places ahead of bottom side Derbyshire.

Glamorgan and Derbyshire will meet twice in the last five Championship games, but Lloyd says he will not find it difficult to continue in the captaincy role while knowing he is leaving.

"The club has been unbelievable to me and I'm very close to the lads, so it would be nice to complete what we set out to achieve this season, promotion," said Lloyd.

"It was a very difficult decision, but being out injured [for eight weeks] there was time to reflect with the season, with stuff going on. You have to sometimes put them [family] first, with children, and hopefully it'll benefit my family."

Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales the size of the respective contracts on offer, or another captaincy offer, were not factors.

"No, I was in discussions with Wally [Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace], but things happen for a reason and there were no issues. It's just one of those things where you've got to look at the bigger picture as well," he said.

Glamorgan play at Derby on Tuesday 25 July, with a return match to conclude the season on 26 September.