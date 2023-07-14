Oli Carter: Sussex wicketkeeper-batter signs new two-year deal
Sussex wicketkeeper-batter Oli Carter has signed a new two-year deal.
The 21-year-old, who made his debut aged 19, has averaged 46.36 in the County Championship this season.
He joins two fellow Sussex academy products, bowlers Jack Carson and Henry Crocombe, in extending his stay with the Hove side.
"It's a really exciting time for the club and hopefully I can contribute and help the team to win more games," he told the club website.