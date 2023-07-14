Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Oli Carter has hit five half-centuries in the County Championship this season

Sussex wicketkeeper-batter Oli Carter has signed a new two-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who made his debut aged 19, has averaged 46.36 in the County Championship this season.

He joins two fellow Sussex academy products, bowlers Jack Carson and Henry Crocombe, in extending his stay with the Hove side.