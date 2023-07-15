Vitality Blast Final, Edgbaston Somerset 145 (20 overs): Dickson 53; Snater 3-13, Walter 3-29 Essex 131 (18.3 overs): Sams 45; Henry 4-24, Sodhi 3-22 Somerset win by 14 runs Scorecard

Somerset ended an 18-year wait to win the T20 for the second time as they beat Essex at Edgbaston.

Having won the trophy in only its third year of existence when they beat Lancashire at The Oval in 2005, this was their first T20 Blast triumph at Edgbaston.

And they did it in remarkable fashion, twice defending scores of 145 or less, to beat 2003 inaugural winners Surrey in the second semi-final and then 2019 winners Essex to crown themselves Kings of the South.

In the second all-Southern Finals Day in three years, after Kent's triumph in 2021, and Hampshire's a year ago, this time it was the West Country who came out on top as Somerset closed out a campaign in which they had already set a record for most wins in a qualification group.

And they clinched the last of this summer's 15 victories in 17 games in thrilling style with a stunning one-handed catch by Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

His outstretched left arm removed big-hitting Australian Daniel Sams for 45, just when he threatened to win the game for Essex, to give Matt Henry a fourth wicket, and his 31st of the tournament.

Dickson steers Somerset to competitive total

Somerset had already successfully defended a seemingly sub-par 142-7 to win the second semi-final against Surrey, aided by the serene Sean Dickson's steady unbeaten 30 from 22 balls.

And, although Dickson then improved on that with 53 in the final, it still did not seem enough against an Essex side who had won their previous four T20 games at Edgbaston - and had looked particularly impressive in knocking out holders Hampshire in the first semi.

But Henry's key early wickets, supplemented by the late guile of fellow New Zealand international Ish Sodhi with his spin, did a job on Essex.

As in the semi, Will Smeed was first to depart for Somerset, bowled by Shane Snater, who then picked up a second wicket when Tom Banton airily reverse swept to short third man.

Kohler-Cadmore followed two overs later, bowled trying to cut the final ball of the eighth over, before Tom Abell skied Paul Walter to mid-on from the last ball of the 11th over.

Lewis Gregory survived one 'caught and bowled' decision off the first ball he faced, claimed by Matt Critchley but ruled to have touched the ground on review by third umpire Nigel Llong, before then being removed by another when he returned a catch to Snater.

After that, it was left to Dickson to nurse his side through to a total just three runs better than they had managed in the afternoon semi-final.

Kiwi influence wins game with ball

Matt Henry and Somerset team-mate Ben Green are the only bowlers in this year's T20 Blast to reach 30 wickets

Essex began with typical robustness as wicketkeeper Adam Rossington battered four fours in helping his side rack up 27 off 11 balls.

But he went for one wild shot too many off the last ball of Henry's first over and was snapped up in the covers.

Henry then struck twice in his next over, when he bowled Michael Pepper off the first ball before getting the prize wicket of Dan Lawrence lbw off the last.

Henry was also there to take the catch when Robin Das chipped Craig Overton to mid-on to make it 44-4 - and when Critchley was lbw to Gregory off the final ball of the eighth over, it was 55-5.

First Paul Walter, then skipper Simon Harmer, who had twice before hit the winning runs on Finals Day at Edgbaston, gave Sams sufficient support to think it could still be done.

But they both perished, Sodhi accounted for both Snater and Aaron Beard - and Essex looked beaten.

But two big Sams sixes pulled it back to 15 needed off 11 balls before he edged to Kohler-Cadmore's left at short third man.

Had he missed, it would have been four - and the target down to 11 off 10. But the tall frame of the former Worcestershire and Yorkshire batter proved crucial and he sensationally held on to start Somerset celebrations in south-west Birmingham - and beyond.

The one personal consolation for Sams was a £2,500 cheque for topping the Professional Cricketers' Association MVP Rankings to win the T20 player of the year award.

Champions Somerset 'not at best' on Finals Day - reaction

Somerset won 12 of their 14 games in the South Group before winning both matches on Finals Day to claim the T20 Blast title

Somerset skipper Lewis Gregory told BBC Radio Five Sports Extra:

"We've done it the difficult way in both games but it has been two superb performances on the biggest day.

"We've never really brought our best stuff to Finals Day and again we weren't at our best here - but to finally get over the line is very special.

"We've got a great squad and we've done some good recruitment, so credit to everyone behind the scenes."

Essex all-rounder Daniel Sams told BBC Essex:

"We bowled really well to keep them to that total but we did know going in that it was going to be a tricky chase.

"We got ourselves into a position, but then kept losing wickets and an unbelievable catch by TKC at the end finished us.

"When Sam Cook came out I said 'I need you to just stick with me and give us a chance'. In that over it felt like we were going to potentially get it done after hitting the first ball for six, but obviously it wasn't meant to be."