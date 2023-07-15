Jonny Bairstow made 16 in the first innings and 10 in the second at Lord's

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey says he would repeat his stumping of England's Jonny Bairstow against another batter.

Carey threw the ball on to the stumps after Bairstow left his crease thinking the over had ended on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

England lost by 43 runs to go 2-0 down in the series, before winning the third Test at Headingley.

"If there was an opportunity, I definitely would," Carey said.

"To see how much has played out since then, it's been a little bit surprising.

"There's been some nasty stuff been said, but it is the Ashes. There was nasty stuff said before that as well."

England bowler Stuart Broad described Bairstow's dismissal as the "worst thing I've seen on a cricket field", while captain Ben Stokes said he would not want to win a game "in that manner".

Bairstow had made 10 when he ducked a bouncer off Cameron Green, scratched the crease with his foot and then walked towards the non-striker's end without looking at Carey.

Carey said: "We were switched on to the fact that it was a bouncer plan and it felt like Jonny was pretty switched on to getting out of the way; he wasn't playing any shots.

"When he ducked, his first movement was pretty much out of his crease, so instinctively I grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history, as they say.

"Once the bail has come off, it's up to the third umpire to deem it out or not out, or the on-field umpires - and it was given out."

Broad told Carey "that's all you will be remembered for" when he came to the crease following Bairstow's dismissal, which left England needing a further 178 with four wickets left in their pursuit of an unlikely 371.

When the players left the field at lunch, Australia's Usman Khawaja and David Warner were confronted by Lord's members in the Long Room, for which the Marylebone Cricket Club apologised. Three members were suspended.

The Australia players, particularly captain Pat Cummins, were booed relentlessly by the crowd for the remainder of the game.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested Australia went against the spirit of cricket, while Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Sunak to "stay in your crease".

Despite a brilliant 155 from Stokes, Australia bowled England out for 327 to wrap up victory before tea.

England pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win in the third Test, but must win the remaining two Tests - starting at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday - to prevent Australia from retaining the Ashes.