Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Maia Bouchier hit 71 off 72 balls as Southern Vipers successfully chased 238 to beat Western Storm

Central Sparks and Southern Vipers picked up wins in a rain-affected round of action in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Katie George blitzed 56 from 35 balls as Sparks completed a dramatic 19-over chase to overcome Northern Diamonds by five wickets at Headlingley.

Vipers picked up their first in the competition win since 1 May with Freya Kemp hitting a blistering 47 to help overcome rock-bottom Western Storm by four wickets at Millfield School.

Vipers closed the gap on fourth-placed Diamonds while Sparks pulled further away from the chasing pack in second.

At Headingley, George and Ami Campbell put on 72 for the fourth wicket from 50 balls to help knock off Sparks' revised DLS target of 164 with two balls to spare after the hosts had posted 223-4 off 34 overs.

Diamonds skipper Hollie Armitage rattled 66 from 56 balls while Bess Heath also hit two maximums in a fine unbeaten 49 from 31 balls before the rain arrived.

The Sparks reply began quietly and they were 60-2 in the eighth over before George and Campbell hauled the visitors towards the line - meaning Katie Levick (3-31) taking two wickets in the final over was in vain.

In Somerset, Storm opener Emma Corney amassed a fine 69, featuring five fours, to pace her side, who saw their innings reduced to 48 overs by a stoppage for rain.

After Corney fell, Fran Wilson (49) added 63 in 10 overs for the fourth wicket with Niamh Holland (44), both at better than a run a ball, to help Storm to a total of 230-5.

Vipers were handed a revised target of 238 from 48 overs by DLS and a stand of 95 in just over 15 overs from Maia Bouchier and captain Georgia Adams broke the back of the chase.

Bouchier hit 71 from 72 balls with six fours and a six, while Adams also hit a maximum and five fours in a 66-ball knock worth 59.

It was Kemp's 47 from 36 balls which got Vipers within two runs of victory before Alice Monaghan's four sealed the win with 26 balls to spare.

Friday's game between Sunrisers and Thunder was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.