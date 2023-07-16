This summer's Ashes has been the "best series ever in women's cricket history", says England captain Heather Knight.

Australia retained the urn after their thrilling last-ball victory in the second one-day international at the Ageas Bowl.

England have not won the Ashes for a decade, but both sides have played their part in a captivating series that saw Australia surge ahead with a six-point lead in the multi-format contest, before England's three consecutive white-ball wins drew them level.

"It has been a ridiculous series, hasn't it?" said Knight on BBC Test Match Special.

On Sunday, England were set the challenge of breaking the record for their highest ODI run chase, which they recorded at Bristol four days earlier, as Australia set an imposing 282-7.

Thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 111, England came within just three runs before succumbing to the world champions once more.

Sciver-Brunt may not have been able to hit the six required to win the game from the last ball, but the tense finish added even more drama to an enthralling series that has been an epic rollercoaster from day one.

England have already made history by winning the T20 leg of the multi-format series, inflicting a first series defeat on Australia since 2017 - and still have the opportunity for a white-ball double, showing the significance of the four points on offer in the Test match, which Australia won by 89 runs last month.

"We are still going to Taunton [for Tuesday's final ODI] with the aim of an ODI series win," Knight, 32, said.

"We're obviously frustrated we haven't ben able to keep this momentum and achieve the great escape, but I'm proud of the fight and the character we've shown."

Despite the result - it is Knight's fourth unsuccessful attempt to regain the Ashes as captain - there is still plenty of hope from England's perspective, from the sell-out crowds to their ability to go toe-to-toe with Australia after years of despair.

"It's all about learning, and lot of young players will learn a lot of things from today which is only going to be a positive thing in the future," Knight added.

"The crowds have been awesome, the way they've got on board with us has really given us that added impetus when we've really needed it."

'We've not played our best cricket yet'

Australia are the first to admit when their standards dip - it is part of what has made them such a success over the past decade.

And they have had to admit it frequently over the past four weeks, as they looked to be squandering a six-point lead which at one point seemed insurmountable.

With the momentum heading England's way after levelling the series at Bristol, it is no wonder Alyssa Healy, standing in as captain for the absent Meg Lanning, has found the experience "stressful".

"I'm happy to hand the captaincy back to Meg at any opportunity!" Healy joked after their victory.

"But we're obviously really chuffed to retain the Ashes, but there's still one game to go and we will be ready to put our best foot forward again."

Despite being far from their best, Australia still triumphed in the Test match, edged this thriller by three runs and even England's victories came from very narrow margins.

And Healy says Australia are taking the positives from the fact they have still been able to retain the trophy despite below-par performances.

"We still haven't played our best cricket, which is a little bit scary," she said.

"It's stressful, but we've been in similar positions before and got over the line, so we just trusted that."