Dan Douthwaite made his first class debut for Cardiff MCCU in 2019

Dan Douthwaite says he is "very excited" ahead of The Hundred after being selected by the Welsh Fire.

Douthwaite, 26, missed over half of Glamorgan's T20 campaign this year and the former Cardiff Metropolitan University student is hoping to kick start his season.

After "hitting the ground running" for Glamorgan at the start of the season, with career best T20 figures of 4 for 23 against Gloucestershire, Douthwaite suffered a "freak" injury leaving him sidelined for the remainder of the Vitality Blast.

"It's a bit of a weird one in cricket, our physio said she hasn't really seen it before which is always a good start with injuries," Douthwaite said.

"I tore my side and in the process of doing that I fractured my pelvis, the tendon pulled off a bit of bone so it's been a bit of sitting around waiting for all of that to heal.

"Recovery's been almost too smooth so far so touch wood it's feeling fine, going to play some warm-up games and I'm available for selection if Welsh Fire need and want me."

The injury sustained against Surrey on 7 June left Douthwaite unable to bat, only bowling 10 balls and would mark Glamorgan's second loss of the season after winning four of their first five.

His side would finish the T20 campaign in eighth place in their group of nine, winning only one more match after Douthwaite's injury.

"I'm sure it's just a coincidence that when I got injured we started losing but that was really frustrating for me that when things didn't go to plan for the boys I could only sit there and watch and not be a part of it," said Douthwaite.

Fresh start with Welsh Fire

The Hundred returns for its third season on 1 August, with Welsh Fire hosting Douthwaite's old team Manchester Originals the following day.

Douthwaite was picked as an injury replacement by the Originals in the Hundred's maiden season, but was left undrafted in 2022, before Welsh Fire gave him another chance this year.

"It's great to be back and being the adopted Welshman that I am it's great to be with my home team if you like and great to be back in Sofia Gardens where I enjoy playing my cricket," said Douthwaite.

"I'm really looking forward to it and a new squad and set up is great, so can't wait to get going, I think once you get a taste for it [the Hundred] you don't want to drop back down.

"It was obviously frustrating last year to not get picked up, but to be back this year is something I've worked personally really hard on, tried to get myself into a place to do so."

Welsh Fire endured a torrid 2022 season, losing every single game.

But with a new coach in former Australian international Michael Hussey and star signings such as Pakistan internationals Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf they have renewed hopes of success.

Dan Douthwaite played one game for Manchester Originals in the 2021 Hundred, scoring four runs against Trent Rockets

Major hopes of US future

This summer the Hundred has an additional rival to the plethora of franchise cricketing leagues in the form of Major League Cricket in the United States of America, something Douthwaite sees as a realistic ambition in the future.

"I think it's obviously a massive privilege to be representing Welsh Fire but at the same time I see this almost as a stepping stone as I do want to make a name for myself in white ball cricket so hopefully this is the first of, touch wood, a few things," said Douthwaite.

"The only way I push my case is if I put in performances for Welsh fire this year so I'm really looking forward to the challenge."

Those ambitions include a maiden England call up, though he's aware that there's a while to go before he challenges the likes of England captain Ben Stokes' place in the team.

Douthwaite said; "I'm not telling you I'm going to be England's next Test all-rounder or anything but I feel like I offer the most in cricket in white-ball cricket so I just want to get as far as I can in my game.

"Professional sport's not a very long time so I'd be silly not to want to play as much cricket as possible, whether that be franchise, county or god forbid me playing international cricket one day.

"But I'll take whatever I can get and I'll work really hard for it."