Pat Brown has taken 104 wickets in 85 Twenty20 matches for Worcestershire with best match figures of 4-21

Derbyshire have signed Worcestershire bowler Pat Brown on a three-year deal from the end of the 2023 season.

Brown has taken 104 T20 wickets since his debut in 2017 and has also played four T20 internationals for England.

The 24-year-old was the T20 Blast's top wicket-taker with 31 when the Pears won the competition in 2018 and took 24 this year.

"Pat is one of the most exciting and skilled bowlers on the county circuit," said Derbyshire boss Mickey Arthur.

"It's a huge boost to be able to bring him in - our bowling attack is versatile and can adapt across formats, but adding a player who has won trophies with his performances just takes us up a level."

Brown has primarily been employed as a white-ball bowler at New Road, playing only five first-class matches for the Pears, but he hopes the move will bring about more County Championship opportunities.

"I'm keen to push on in my career and become a valuable asset to the team in all formats," Brown told the Derbyshire website. external-link

"Mickey made it very clear to me how he believes I can become a successful red-ball bowler at Derbyshire with his and the coaching team's help."

Derbyshire are bottom of the County Championship Division Two table this season, winless in eight games.