Oli Hairs has reversed his decision to retire from international cricket

Oli Hairs and Gavin Main return to Scotland duty for the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier (from 20-28 July).

And there could be a first cap for Brad Currie, with Edinburgh hosting the tournament.

Those three replace Alasdair Evans, Chris McBride and Adrian Neill, who were in the squad that narrowly missed out on a World Cup place.

Ireland, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Italy, and Jersey are the other teams competing at the Grange and Goldenacre.

The top two from a round-robin event progress to the 2024 tournament in West Indies and USA.

Opening batter Hairs, 32, is back after a u-turn on his plans to retire from international cricket, while bowler Main, 29, has not featured for Scotland since August 2022.

Left-arm fast bowler Currie, 24, has been in good form for Sussex Sharks and Durham's Tom Mackintosh and Mark Watt of Derbyshire retain their places after an agonising third place finish at the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

The squad announcement explained that a "number of players with county contracts were considered but were unavailable due to their commitments in domestic cricket".

Captain Richie Berrington, on 298 caps, is expected to become the first Scottish player to reach the 300 mark as interim head coach Doug Watson continues to lead the side.

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.