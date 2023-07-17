Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Anderson, left, will be playing in his 182nd Test

Men's Ashes: England v Australia Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: Wednesday, 19 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England have recalled James Anderson in place of Ollie Robinson for the must-win fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford.

Anderson, 40, comes in on his home ground after being rested for the third-Test victory at Headingley.

Robinson struggled with back spasms in Leeds, but was considered fit to play in Manchester.

Australia lead the series 2-1, so England must win to have a chance of regaining the Ashes.

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Moeen Ali has been confirmed to bat at number three after being promoted up the order for the second innings of the dramatic three-wicket win at Headingley.

Harry Brook, who batted at three in the first innings of that match, remains in the number-five position where he scored a match-winning 75 in the second innings.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, struggled in the first two Tests of the series, both of which England lost.

After returning from a groin injury suffered playing for Lancashire, he managed only three wickets against the Australians on unresponsive surfaces at Edgbaston and Lord's.

Anderson now returns for what could be his last Test at Old Trafford, hoping to break a run that has seen him not play in a win against Australia since 2015.

Indeed, England have not beaten Australia on this ground since 1981 - the visitors retained the Ashes with victory in Manchester four years ago.

The weather could play an important role across the week. The forecast is mixed for the Test and England were forced to train indoors on Monday morning.

Australia are yet to name their team, with questions surrounding under-pressure opener David Warner and their all-rounder's position.

Warner made 66 in the first innings of the second Test, but was out for four and one at Headingley, twice dismissed by old nemesis Stuart Broad.

Cameron Green missed the Leeds Test through injury, with his replacement Mitchell Marsh coming into the side and scoring a century.