Close menu

The Ashes: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson for England in fourth Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Emirates Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments121

James Anderson with Brendon McCullum at England training
Anderson, left, will be playing in his 182nd Test
Men's Ashes: England v Australia
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: Wednesday, 19 July Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England have recalled James Anderson in place of Ollie Robinson for the must-win fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford.

Anderson, 40, comes in on his home ground after being rested for the third-Test victory at Headingley.

Robinson struggled with back spasms in Leeds, but was considered fit to play in Manchester.

Australia lead the series 2-1, so England must win to have a chance of regaining the Ashes.

Short presentational grey line

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Short presentational grey line

Moeen Ali has been confirmed to bat at number three after being promoted up the order for the second innings of the dramatic three-wicket win at Headingley.

Harry Brook, who batted at three in the first innings of that match, remains in the number-five position where he scored a match-winning 75 in the second innings.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, struggled in the first two Tests of the series, both of which England lost.

After returning from a groin injury suffered playing for Lancashire, he managed only three wickets against the Australians on unresponsive surfaces at Edgbaston and Lord's.

Anderson now returns for what could be his last Test at Old Trafford, hoping to break a run that has seen him not play in a win against Australia since 2015.

Indeed, England have not beaten Australia on this ground since 1981 - the visitors retained the Ashes with victory in Manchester four years ago.

The weather could play an important role across the week. The forecast is mixed for the Test and England were forced to train indoors on Monday morning.

Australia are yet to name their team, with questions surrounding under-pressure opener David Warner and their all-rounder's position.

Warner made 66 in the first innings of the second Test, but was out for four and one at Headingley, twice dismissed by old nemesis Stuart Broad.

Cameron Green missed the Leeds Test through injury, with his replacement Mitchell Marsh coming into the side and scoring a century.

Comments

Join the conversation

123 comments

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 10:31

    Still find the Foakes omission bizarre. He must have run over Stokes’s cat. And McCullum’s. Twice.

    • Reply posted by whocares, today at 10:49

      whocares replied:
      This Foakes-as-second-coming meme is absurd. He has the lowest catch percentage of any keeper in test cricket - including Bairstow, who has one of the highest - since 2018. Anyone who parrots this line is simply demonstrating a lack of knowledge. Bairstow also made seven 100s last year, which seems to have been completely forgotten.

  • Comment posted by Naughtyhorse , today at 10:23

    Good to get Anderson back on a ground where he has been so successful. But I simply cannot understand the decision to keep Bairstow behind the stumps. He's been terrible.

  • Comment posted by Itsupforgrabsnow, today at 10:26

    Correct decision with Jimmy in the team. He didn't bowl as badly as people suggested in first two tests. catches were dropped etc plus the benign nature of the pitches as well. Before those two matches he had been an integral part of Stokes/McCullum team taking bags of wickets at around 22 a piece. Everyone is so quick to chuck the age card in. His stats since he turned 35 are phenomenal.

    • Reply posted by TheGreatMc, today at 10:37

      TheGreatMc replied:
      Fake news...!
      Jimmy's record is Abysmal when there's no humid, overcast, green-top & windy conditions. So Pray its one of them conditions, otherwise Anderson is just a baggage to carry, just like another Flat-track bully Johnny Bones Bairstow !

  • Comment posted by BishLoyal, today at 10:32

    I agree totally with Robinson being left out, but Josh Tongue is unlucky not to get the nod ahead of Anderson. More pace would have been nice to back up Wood

  • Comment posted by Wayne King, today at 10:36

    Bairstow isn't a good enough keeper, and Ali is too far past his best as a spin bowler and offers little with the bat. To win an Ashes they can't afford those type of selection errors.

    • Reply posted by Haway The Lads, today at 10:38

      Haway The Lads replied:
      Anderson too

  • Comment posted by Haway The Lads, today at 10:37

    Team should have been....
    Duckett
    Crawley
    Lawrence
    RootB
    Brook
    Stokes c
    Foakes wk
    WoakesB
    WoodB
    BroadB
    TongueB

    • Reply posted by Poke Whisper, today at 10:39

      Poke Whisper replied:
      Totally agree great call.

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 10:23

    Selecting Anderson makes sense given where this match is and Robinson's fitness but Ali at 3?!! Why not play Stokes there because he can at least bat for a long innings.

    And of course Foakes...

    • Reply posted by erushmer1, today at 10:27

      erushmer1 replied:
      I agree maybe not Ali at 3 but I don't want Stokes there because Stokes bats his best with the lower-order plus he's not used to batting against the new, moving ball.

  • Comment posted by easthertscricket, today at 10:35

    Foakes for Bairstow and Tongue for Robinson should have been the changes. I fear however, the forecast rain will ensure a draw.

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 10:27

    Anderson was poor by his own fantastic standards in the first 2 tests, I hope home advantage works for him but it's risky

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 10:25

    Should be a cracking game but the weather might disrupt

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 10:25

    Sensible lets hope Jimmy ( and the rest) have a great game so we head for the oval 2-2

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 10:30

    We all love Mo, but what message does his batting at 3 send to the batsmen up and down the country. I hope he gets a ton, otherwise it’s another selection disaster.

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 10:31

      Eddy replied:
      The obvious message is presumably “we think you are rubbish”

  • Comment posted by Olly, today at 10:24

    Can I be the first to say that Ben Foakes should be in this side? I've read it roughly 250 times on these comments things and it seems to be the thing to say. Save everyone else a job.

    • Reply posted by Olly, today at 10:27

      Olly replied:
      No I can't, I was the third person to say it 😂

  • Comment posted by HaychTea, today at 10:29

    No Foakes to keep wicket. No Tongue to match the pace of Wood. No proper spinner, because the county championship just doesn't really use them. Looks like we're going to lose on paper, but I imagine a lot of people were saying that before the third test. Let's see how it goes.

  • Comment posted by Easterley, today at 10:32

    No Time for sentiment in Professional sport thanks Jimmy but that place belongs to someone who is younger and fitter and it should be Tongue this time subject to injury and based on his performances so far.

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 10:37

    We all love Moeen, but is he really a better spin option that Root on an OT pitch where days 4 and 5 may be rained out? I’d put Bairstow at 3 and bring in Foakes as keeper. But anyway, come on England - let’s make it a decider at the oval…

  • Comment posted by Fatboy Zim, today at 10:36

    No matter which bowler(s) we select we can't gift Australia 3 or 4 wickets per innings through dropped catches!

    My selection would have been different, but I'm just a keen supporter and have no authority on that. Fingers crossed for a resounding victory?

  • Comment posted by thesurreyvillan, today at 10:28

    Let's not talk of Anderson retirement just yet. Year on year he's continually improved, two quiet tests on unresponsive pitches and all the talk is back

    • Reply posted by Colin, today at 10:40

      Colin replied:
      Typical of the so called “ experts” on here……two indifferent games and you’re past it and rubbish……

  • Comment posted by Lazza, today at 10:29

    Jimmy deserves a last chance. But how many catches does Bairstow have to drop before he gets dropped. Poor with the bat too.

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 10:32

      Eddy replied:
      Mates first with this lot

  • Comment posted by teddycricket, today at 10:46

    It makes you wonder, what has Lawrence got to do to get in the team? He scores a first class century last week and is a Bazball type of batsman. He also has a quirky spinning action which gets wickets. Josh Tongue? What the hell has he done wrong? No way Bairstow deserves his place either as a keeper or a batsman on current form.

    • Reply posted by xemprgsq, today at 10:50

      xemprgsq replied:
      Perhaps they don't play golf with the skipper?

Top Stories

More Ashes content

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport