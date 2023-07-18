Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Greg James, Felix White and Jimmy Anderson's guide to the Hundred

The Hundred returns for the third season on 1 August and you'll be able to follow all the action across the BBC.

Here's what to expect, and how to follow the competition, as Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles attempt to defend their crowns.

How does it work?

There are eight city-based teams in each of the men's and women's competitions. They are based across seven different cities: London (London Spirit & Oval Invincibles), Manchester (Manchester Originals), Birmingham (Birmingham Phoenix), Leeds (Northern Superchargers), Nottingham (Trent Rockets), Southampton (Southern Brave) and Cardiff (Welsh Fire).

Each side will play eight group games - facing all opponents once and their local rivals (Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix for example) twice.

Teams earn two points for a win and the top three sides progress to the knockout stage.

The table-toppers automatically qualify for the final at Lord's on 27 August.

Those teams who finish second and third do battle the day before the final at the Oval in the Eliminator, with the winner progressing to the following day's showpiece.

Key ways to follow The Hundred on the BBC

Listen to every ball of every game on BBC Sounds

Follow every match live on BBC Sport website & app, alongside the best video action

Watch 16 live games on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two

Where can I find out the fixtures and results?

The tournament starts on 1 August with all of the group games staged as double-headers, starting with a match in the women's competition, followed by the men's fixture.

Games start at 15:00 BST and 18:30 in the week. It's different on Saturdays and Sundays with four games to enjoy! There's a match at 11:00, before two games at 14:30 and the day's finale at 18:00. It's the same on Wednesday 2 and 9 August too but the times are half an hour later.

The initial group phase runs until 24 August, and there is then one day off before the Eliminator and final.

How to watch The Hundred live on TV

There will be 16 live games on the BBC, including the opening-day double-header between Rockets and Brave and both finals.

Alongside the opening day there will be at least one live game on BBC TV every Wednesday and Saturday.

Isa Guha presents the action alongside cricketing stars, including James Anderson, Heather Knight, Moeen Ali, Alex Hartley, Tash Farrant, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan, Tymal Mills and Steven Finn.

Chris Hughes will be pitchside alongside Betty Glover, while BBC Radio 1Xtra's Nick Bright also joins this year.

There will be live performances at every match from a BBC Music Introducing act, with Rudimental headlining the final at Lord's.

Hundred 2023 - BBC TV games Date Game Time (all BST) 1 August Trent Rockets v Southern Brave (women's) 15:00 1 August Trent Rockets v Southern Brave (men's) 18:30 2 August London Spirit v Oval Invincibles (men's) 18:30 5 August Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets (men's) 18:00 9 August Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (women's) 15:00 9 August Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (men's) 18:30 11 August Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (men's) 18:30 12 August Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (men's) 18:00 16 August Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix (women's) 15:00 16 August Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix (men's) 18:30 19 August Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (men's) 14:30 23 August Manchester Originals v Southern Brave (women's) 15:00 23 August Manchester Originals v Southern Brave (men's) 18:30 26 August Women's Eliminator 14:30 27 August Women's final 14:15 27 August Men's final 18:00

All listed games are live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

How else can I follow it on the BBC?

You can also listen to every ball from every match across BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra or on the BBC Sport website and app.

Players will often jump from the pitch to the commentary box, providing a unique insight into tactics.

Throughout the tournament Kate Cross and Alex Hartley - who are playing for Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire this season - will share their insights in No Balls: The Cricket Podcast.

The BBC Sport website and app will also cover every match live, making it your go-to destination if you're on the move, following from the office or on holiday.

There will be live text updates, in-play video clips and, new for 2023, a Hundred super fan community bringing their thoughts. There may even be some friendly rivalry between them!

The BBC Sport website and app will also bring you all the latest news, match reports and written and bespoke video features.

For those looking ahead to the men's and women's T20 World Cups in 2024 and beyond, there will be a 'Next Gen' series looking for England's white-ball stars of the future.

BBC Sport's social media channels will also bring you the best bits, alongside behind-the-scenes action and fan responses.