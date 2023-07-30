Prithvi Shaw captained India to victory at the Under-19 World Cup in 2018

Northamptonshire have signed India's Prithvi Shaw for the One-Day Cup.

The 23-year-old right-handed batter scored 134 against West Indies on his Test debut in Rajkot in October 2018.

He has made almost 9,000 runs across all formats of the game and will be available throughout the competition, which begins on Tuesday.

"Prithvi is going to bring high class, he's going to bring expertise, he's going to bring a bit of superstardom," said head coach John Sadler.

"He's coming over with a point to prove and to enhance his own game.

"He's had some pressure on his shoulders for some time living up to the expectation of his career so far, he's probably fallen off the radar a little but he's very, very hungry to come and get himself back to his very best and get back into the India team."

Northants, who will be captained by wicketkeeper Lewis McManus, do not play their first One-Day Cup game until Friday, when they face Gloucestershire at the College Ground in Cheltenham.

Although they won the T20 Blast in 2013 and 2016, the club have not won a trophy in a longer limited-overs format for 31 years.

And they are hoping Shaw can help them improve on last season's performance, when they finished next to bottom of their group after two wins from their eight games.

He averages 52 in List A cricket, with a best score of 227 not out, made off 152 balls, for Mumbai against Puducherry in 2021.

"It's a great opportunity for me and I'm really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here," he said.

"The goal for me wherever I play is about the team. So winning games for Northamptonshire is the first goal for this season and then it's about scoring as many runs as I can. I just want to give 100%."