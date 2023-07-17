Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mir Hamza has played three Tests for Pakistan, the most recent against New Zealand in January

Warwickshire have signed Pakistan pace bowler Mir Hamza for their next two County Championship games.

The 30-year-old, who has 379 first-class wickets, replaces compatriot Hasan Ali in the squad.

He will be available for the home games against Lancashire, starting on Wednesday, and Middlesex on 25 July.

Left-armer Hamza has previous experience of county cricket, having played seven matches for Sussex in 2019, when he took 24 wickets.

"Hamza will give us another dimension to our bowling unit as a left-armer," said head coach Mark Robinson.

"We're slightly stretched at the minute, and although Craig Miles and Liam Norwell are on the comeback trail, we'll be light in the seam department if anything happens to our currently fit bowlers.

"He played alongside Burgy [Michael Burgess] and Briggsy [Danny Briggs] at Sussex, who along with Hasan, have all spoke about him being a very skilful bowler."

Warwickshire had hoped to sign Hamza in time to play in last week's win over Kent, but his arrival was held up by visa issues.

The Bears nonetheless won in three days and are third in the Division One table, 23 points behind leaders Surrey.