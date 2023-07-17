Close menu

New Zealand women in England 2024 - fixtures, results & scorecards

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and New Zealand batter Hannah Rowe

June

26 1st ODI, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (d/n) (13:00 BST)

29 2nd ODI, Worcester (11:00 BST)

July

3 3rd ODI, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (d/n) (13:00 BST)

6 1st Twenty20 international, Ageas Bowl (14:30 BST)

9 2nd Twenty20 international, Hove (d/n) (18:30 BST)

11 3rd Twenty20 international, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (d/n) (18:30 BST)

13 4th Twenty20 international, The Kia Oval (14:30 BST)

17 5th Twenty20 international, Lord's (d/n) (18:00 BST)

