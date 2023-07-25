Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Sophie Ecclestone (left) and Richard Gleeson (right) have told us which players you should keep an eye on this year

The Hundred returns on 1 August, but how are Manchester Originals shaping up ahead of the third season?

BBC Sport has spoken to a player from their men's and women's teams and worked with data analysts CricViz to assess Originals' chances and key players.

Who are they?

Ground: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Men's captain: Jos Buttler

Men's coach: Simon Katich

Women's captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Women's coach: Stephen Parry

Previous record: Men: 2021 - sixth; 2022 - runners-up; Women: 2021 - fifth; 2022 - sixth

When are Manchester Originals' fixtures?

Manchester Originals fixtures in the 2023 Hundred Team Date Time (all times BST) Venue Welsh Fire 2 August Women at 11:30, Men at 15:00 Sophia Gardens London Spirit 5 August Women at 11:00, Men at 14:30 Emirates Old Trafford Birmingham Phoenix 7 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Emirates Old Trafford Oval Invincibles 9 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Kia Oval Northern Superchargers 13 August Women at 11:00, Men at 14:30 Clean Slate Headingley Trent Rockets 17 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18;30 Trent Bridge Northern Superchargers 20 August Women at 11:00, Men at 14:30 Emirates Old Trafford Southern Brave 23 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Emirates Old Trafford BBC coverage: Games in bold (see time column) are live on BBC TV & iPlayer, with every match having ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will have live text updates, the TV/radio coverage, in-play video clips plus contributions from Hundred super fan community and all the best stats.

How are they shaping up?

Paul Walter was the joint-highest wicket-taker in last year's tournament with 14

BBC Sport has worked with data analysts CricViz to look at the strengths and weaknesses of each side.

Men's team

Last year's runners-up Originals have firepower and depth throughout their batting line-up, but on the face of it they lack left-handed options with Tom Lammonby and Max Holden likely to warm the bench - this may bring both leg spin and left-arm spin into play for the opposition.

The counter point here is that right-handers Buttler, Laurie Evans and Wayne Madsen have excellent records facing spinners who turn the ball away from them, capable of covering a potential threat.

Wanindu Hasaranga will be a big miss once again, the Sri Lanka spinner has been replaced by Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir, who impressed for Worcestershire in the Blast.

The Originals attack will be spearheaded by Josh Little and Richard Gleeson, two bowlers capable of bowling at high pace in all phases of the innings.

Tom Hartley's left-arm spin should tie down right-handed batters while the pace all-round talents of Jamie Overton, Paul Walter and off-spinner Ashton Turner all bring different skillsets to skipper Buttler, who should have enough options to adapt to the opposition and conditions.

Women's team

With the third pick in the draft, Manchester Originals opted for elegant South African batter Laura Wolvaardt, whose cover drive is sure to draw admiration at Old Trafford when coupled with the brutal ball striking of West Indies' Deandra Dottin.

England's Emma Lamb will be expected to do a lot of the heavy lifting with the bat, as the only other frontline batter with top-level international experience.

The Originals will be strong in the spin bowling department, with the world's best women's bowler Ecclestone leading the attack, paired with the Hundred's leading wicket-taker Amanda-Jade Wellington, who has joined from Southern Brave.

Pace bowling remains an issue though. Katie George adds quality to the line-up alongside the emergence of 17-year-old Mahika Gaur who is an exciting prospect on the fast and bouncy pitches in Manchester.

However, with questions over Dottin's fitness to bowl, Originals may find themselves searching for quality bowling options as the tournament goes on.

Who do the players think you should keep an eye on?

Emma Lamb played for England in the Ashes Test against Australia this summer but lost her place in the 50-over side

BBC Sport spoke to a player from each men's and women's team and asked them to pick two key players to watch and to consider their chances this year.

Manchester Originals bowler Gleeson: "Tom Hartley - he's added a lot to his batting so if he can come in and do the job finishing off, he's one to watch and will surprise a few people.

"Then Mitch Stanley, he burst on the scene a bit last year bowling some quick stuff.

"We've got a very similar squad. You just need to get on a roll with these tournaments. We are looking strong and, hopefully, having that similar group will help us."

Manchester Originals captain Ecclestone: "Emma Lamb is definitely a player to watch this summer. She's coming into her own now in T20 cricket and I feel like she's going to be a big player. Also Ellie Threlkeld being our keeper, she's got a lot more to show for herself with the bat and I'm really excited to see what she can do.

"We've got a really good team and we're really excited and looking forward to it."

Where will they finish?

