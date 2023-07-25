Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Matthew Potts (left) and Linsey Smith (right) have told us which players you should keep an eye on this year

The Hundred returns on 1 August, but how are Northern Superchargers shaping up ahead of the third season?

BBC Sport has spoken to a player from their men's and women's teams and worked with data analysts CricViz to assess Superchargers' chances and key players.

Who are they?

Ground: Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds

Men's captain: Wayne Parnell

Men's coach: James Foster

Women's captain: Hollie Armitage

Women's coach: Dani Hazell

Previous record: Men: 2021 - fifth; 2022 - sixth; Women: 2021 - sixth; 2022 - fifth

When are Northern Superchargers' fixtures?

Northern Superchargers fixtures in the 2023 Hundred Team Date Time (all times BST) Venue Birmingham Phoenix 3 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Clean Slate Headingley Southern Brave 6 August Women at 11:00, Men at 14:30 Ageas Bowl Trent Rockets 9 August Women at 11:30, Men at 15:00 Trent Bridge Oval Invincibles 11 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Clean Slate Headingley Manchester Originals 13 August Women at 11:00, Men at 14:30 Clean Slate Headingley London Spirit 18 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Lord's Manchester Originals 20 August Women at 11:00, Men at 14:30 Emirates Old Trafford Welsh Fire 22 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Clean Slate Headingley

How are they shaping up?

Tom Banton has moved from Welsh Fire after struggling in 2022, scoring just 83 runs in six innings

BBC Sport has worked with data analysts CricViz to look at the strengths and weaknesses of each side.

Men's team

Superchargers added Matt Short and Tom Banton to their top order during the off-season - and alongside Adam Lyth they should provide plenty of firepower.

However, Superchargers had both the lowest average and strike-rate against leg spin last season and the lack of a quality left-hander could hamper them, limiting the quick scoring of middle order batters Adam Hose, Harry Brook and David Wiese.

Reece Topley brings some much-needed pace quality to the attack at the top and tail of the innings, as support to his England team-mate Adil Rashid.

Superchargers have all-round options elsewhere, although they will have to be smart to get the best out of the likes of Wayne Parnell, Wiese and Brydon Carse considering the quick-scoring nature at Headingley.

Women's team

Superchargers have elected to go for an all-Australia overseas trio, with Alyssa Healy, Heather Graham and Georgia Wareham providing a multitude of high-level skills in all departments.

The most significant domestic recruitment has been the capture of England seam bowler Kate Cross, who is making a cross-Pennine switch from the Originals to a ground which has traditionally favoured seam bowlers.

England fringe player Alice Davidson-Richards has had a brilliant couple of years and will be looking to add quality with bat and ball to a relatively inexperienced line-up.

The recent development of Wareham's power game with the bat may give Superchargers an edge and the late-innings momentum they need to make the difference in the closer matches in the tournament.

Who do the players think you should keep an eye on?

BBC Sport spoke to a player from each men's and women's team and asked them to pick two key players to watch and to consider their chances this year.

Northern Superchargers bowler Matthew Potts: "It will be nice to work with Bas de Leede. I've seen him train over the last couple of months at Durham and have got to know him as a player. He has a lot to offer in the white ball and he could surprise everyone.

"Reece Topley at the top swinging it as well, he's proven time and time again that he is the best with the new ball in white-ball cricket.

"We've had good squads so far but we just haven't been able to get the results that we've probably deserved, so hopefully this year can be different."

Northern Superchargers spinner Linsey Smith: "Bess Heath will definitely bring some explosive batting and she will try and put the ball into the stands, which should be good to watch.

"Georgia Wareham is obviously a great signing for us, a really good leg-spinner, so she will be really exciting as well and will hopefully pick up some big wickets.

"A lot of teams are looking strong this year but the balance we've got and the explosivity is going to be really exciting."

Where will they finish?

