Will Jacks (left) and Alice Capsey (right) add firepower to the Oval Invincibles' batting line-ups

The Hundred returns on 1 August, so how are Oval Invincibles shaping up ahead of the third season?

BBC Sport has spoken to a player from their men's and women's teams and worked with data analysts CricViz to assess Invincibles' chances and key players.

Who are they?

Ground: The Kia Oval, London

Men's captain: Sam Billings

Men's coach: Tom Moody

Women's captain: Dane van Niekerk

Women's coach: Jon Batty

Previous record: Men: 2021 - fourth; 2022 - fifth; Women: 2021 - champions; 2022 - champions

When are Oval Invincibles' fixtures?

Oval Invincibles fixtures in the 2023 Hundred Team Date Time (all times BST) Venue London Spirit 2 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Lord's Welsh Fire 6 August Women at 14:30, Men at 18:00 Kia Oval Manchester Originals 9 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Kia Oval Northern Superchargers 11 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Clean Slate Headingley Birmingham Phoenix 13 August Women at 14:30, Men at 18:00 Edgbaston London Spirit 15 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Kia Oval Southern Brave 19 August Women at 14:30, Men at 18:00 Ageas Bowl Trent Rockets 21 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18;30 Kia Oval

How are they shaping up?

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine returns, having taken 18 wickets in the first two years of the competition

BBC Sport has collaborated with data analysts CricViz to look at the strengths and weaknesses of each side.

Men's team

The Invincibles have plenty of firepower to exploit the small boundaries at The Oval. Will Jacks and Jason Roy should provide fast starts at the top, with left-hander Sam Curran and South Africa international Heinrich Klaasen capable of providing some big hitting during the middle overs.

The Kent duo of Sam Billings and Jordan Cox bring added depth to the the batting alongside all-rounder Tom Curran who scored quickly at the back end last year. The form of Roy and Billings, both during the last Hundred season and since, may be of concern.

Quality and variety runs through their bowling attack, with spinners Sunil Narine and Adam Zampa capable of turning the ball both ways and bamboozling batters. Pakistan's new fast bowling sensation Ihsanullah provides a high pace option alongside the Curran brothers, with Sam's left-arm angle and mixture of yorkers and quick bouncers complimented by right-armer Tom's slower balls and hard lengths.

Their domestic bowling depth may come into question after losing Reece Topley during the off-season as well as Saqib Mahmood through injury recently - Surrey quick Gus Atkinson and Durham leg-spinner Nathan Sowter could be called upon after impressing on the domestic circuit this season.

Women's team

Opting for continuity leading into this year's competition, the Invincibles have re-signed Suzie Bates and skipper Van Niekerk in the draft and kept together the vast majority of the squad who delivered back-to-back titles.

The loss of Shabnim Ismail to Welsh Fire will be sorely felt, coupled with the prolonged injury to Tash Farrant. It means extra responsibility will be placed on the shoulders of all-rounder Marizanne Kapp in the pace bowling department. She had a stellar Women's Premier League in March with the ball and shows no sign of slowing down at 33.

Poster child of the Hundred and 18-year-old superstar Alice Capsey will be key with both bat and ball, having excelled yet again in international cricket and in the WPL for the Jon Batty-led Delhi Capitals. Her aggressive brand of cricket will be an essential part of the Invincibles make-up.

England's Lauren Winfield-Hill is enjoying a white-ball renaissance at the back end of her career and will look to set a strong platform for her team at the top of the order.

The Invincibles will be the side to beat yet again as they look to build the tournament's first dynasty.

Who do the players think you should keep an eye on?

Sophia Smale took eight wickets in her debut season as Invincibles made it back-to-back final wins over Southern Brave

BBC Sport spoke to a player from each men's and women's team and asked them to pick two key players to watch and about their chances this year.

Bowler Saqib Mahmood, who was due to play for Oval Invincibles before picking up an injury: "I'm going to start with Ihsanullah, the overseas bowler. He had a pretty decent PSL and he bowls thunderbolts really so he's one to look out for.

"The other one I'm going to go is Heinrich Klaasen, he's had a pretty good year. He had a good SA20 as well. He will be good for us as he finishes this year as well.

"I'm expecting us to win it. If everyone stays fit we win. It's as simple as that."

Oval Invincibles all-rounder Alice Capsey: "We did well in the draft to pretty much keep the same squad, so really positive. We've added a couple of additions but the draft was a really good thing for levelling out the squads.

"I wouldn't be saying myself as one to watch. I'm going to go Sophia Smale, who is a young left-arm spinner."

*Capsey also picked Tash Farrant, who has since been ruled out by injury.

Where will they finish?

