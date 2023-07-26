Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Dawid Malan (left) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (right) have told us which players you should keep an eye on this year

The Hundred returns on 1 August, but how are Trent Rockets shaping up ahead of the third season?

BBC Sport have spoke to a player from their men's and women's teams and worked with data analysts CricViz to assess Rockets' chances and key players.

Who are they?

Ground: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Men's captain: Lewis Gregory

Men's coach: Andy Flower

Women's captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Women's coach: Jon Lewis

Previous record: Men: 2021 - third; 2022 - champions; Women: 2021 - seventh; 2022 - third

When are Trent Rockets' fixtures?

Trent Rockets fixtures in the 2023 Hundred Team Date Time (all times BST) Venue Southern Brave 1 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Trent Bridge Birmingham Phoenix 5 August Women at 14:30, Men at 18:00 Edgbaston Northern Superchargers 9 August Women at 11:00, Men at 14:30 Trent Bridge London Spirit 11 August Women at 11:00, Men at 14:30 Lord's Welsh Fire 14 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Sophia Gardens Manchester Originals 17 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Trent Bridge Birmingham Phoenix 19 August Women at 11:00, Men at 14:30 Trent Bridge Oval Invincibles 21 August Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30 Kia Oval

How are they shaping up?

Katherine Sciver-Brunt retired from England and domestic cricket after February's T20 World Cup but will play one final season of The Hundred

BBC Sport has worked with data analysts CricViz to look at the strengths and weaknesses of each side.

Men's team

Rockets persisted with a left-right batting combination throughout 2022 and will be looking to do the same this year with Dawid Malan and Colin Munro complimenting Alex Hales and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. This strategy suits the lopsided nature of Trent Bridge.

The likes of Samit Patel, skipper Lewis Gregory, Daniel Sams and Rashid Khan also provide plenty of firepower further down the order.

With the ball Rockets have plenty of variety with the capability to cover pretty much every bowling style in an XI depending on opposition.

The only area where they perhaps lack quality is at the death, however last year they regularly took wickets, mixed up their bowlers to exploit conditions and held back Rashid Khan to cover this phase.

Women's team

Trent Rockets have arguably the in-form batter in the world in Nat Sciver-Brunt - the England all-rounder has taken her game to another level this year for both England and her Women's Premier League outfit Mumbai Indians.

Harmanpreet Kaur captained champions Mumbai and she should slot in alongside Sciver-Brunt in the middle of the order with Lizelle Lee and Bryony Smith charged with getting the Rockets off to a quick start.

Nat Sciver-Brunt will also be vital for the Rockets with the ball alongside Katherine Sciver-Brunt and leg-spinner Alana King, who returns to the side after taking a hat-trick in Rockets colours at Old Trafford last season.

Left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon and right-arm quick Grace Potts were mid-priced picks for the Rockets and could be valuable in complimenting the star trio of bowlers at the Rockets in 2023.

Who do the players think you should keep an eye on?

Alex Hales was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the men's competition in 2022 with 259

BBC Sport spoke to a player from each men's and women's team and asked them to pick two key players to watch, and talk about their chances this year.

Trent Rockets batter Dawid Malan: "Alex Hales is obviously one, if he has a good season he will light up any team that he plays in. Last year, Luke Wood had a fantastic year for us and he shows if you can take wickets with the new ball you are in the game. Then there's Rashid Khan as well, so probably those three are the guys to look out for.

"We've pretty much had the same team for three years, we've had a few additions here and there and released a few players, but predominately, the core has been the same. I's proven over the last two years that if that core of players perform like they should perform, then we will be pushing towards that semi-final or the play-offs, at least."

Trent Rockets all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt: "You can't look past the signing of Harmanpreet Kaur who I've obviously played in India with and then Alana King, she obviously did really well last year and leg spinners in T20 cricket and The Hundred are very important.

"We've been building in the past couple of years ... hopefully we can go one better this year and get into that final spot. Obviously with franchise cricket, where you come and play for a month and go again, it's important to gel as a team. Hopefully, we can do that quite quickly and get it done."

Where will they finish?

