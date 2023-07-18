Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland play six matches in Edinburgh from 20-28 July

All of Scotland's matches at the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will be shown live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

BBC Sport will also provide text commentary from the tournament in Edinburgh from 20-28 July.

Ireland, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Italy and Jersey are the other teams competing in a round-robin event held at the Grange and Goldenacre grounds.

The top two will progress to the 2024 tournament in the West Indies and USA.

Scotland's matches at T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier:

Thursday 20 July: Scotland v Germany 15:30 - Goldenacre

Friday 21 July: Scotland v Jersey 15:30 - Grange CC

Monday 24 July: Scotland v Italy 10:30 - Grange CC

Tuesday 25 July: Scotland v Austria 10:30 - Goldenacre

Thursday 27 July: Scotland v Denmark 10:30 - Grange CC

Friday 28 July: Scotland v Ireland 15:30 - Grange CC