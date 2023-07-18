Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rehan Ahmed was only 16 when he made his first-team debut for Leicestershire in 2021

England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has signed a contract extension with Leicestershire until the end of 2027.

The 18-year-old made his first-class debut in May 2022 and was fast-tracked into the England set-up, making his Test debut in Pakistan in December.

He has scored 423 runs in seven County Championship appearances this season and played 12 games in the T20 Blast.

"Leicestershire is a very family-like club and I think it's the best place for my development," Ahmed said.

"I started my professional career here. To pick me and back me at such a young age, it was unbelievable. I want to repay that faith.

"If I continue to work hard, I'll get opportunities and have a great role in the coming years, so I want to stay as long as possible."

Leg-spinner Ahmed took 5-48 in the second innings of his sole Test appearance so far, as England won by eight wickets in Karachi.

And he remains in their plans, having been called up for the second Ashes Test against Australia, although he did not make the final XI.

His new contract follows a two-year deal signed last week by Leicestershire opener Rishi Patel.

"Rehan extending his stay is fantastic news and a massive boost for the whole club," said director of cricket Claude Henderson.

"He brings huge exuberance every time he pulls on a Leicestershire shirt, and that positive energy translates to his team-mates.

"We have seen glimpses of what he can do on the pitch, and we are very confident there's a lot more to come from Rehan in the years to come."