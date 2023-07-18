Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rob Jones has scored more than 1,000 runs in white-ball cricket, averaging 41.76 from 22 List A innings and 35.50 from 23 T20 matches

Worcestershire have signed Lancashire batter Rob Jones on a three-year deal from the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old has spent the past seven years at Old Trafford, scoring more than 1,700 runs in 46 first-class matches to date.

Jones scored the third century of his career in Lancashire's 46-run defeat by Essex in their latest County Championship match last week.

He described his move to New Road as an "exciting new chapter of my career".

Jones' arrival is the first under new chief executive Ashley Giles as the Pears rebuild their squad for next season following the recent departures of fast bowlers Josh Tongue and Dillon Pennington to Nottinghamshire, while another seamer, Pat Brown, is joining Derbyshire.