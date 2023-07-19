Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Leask was Scotland's hero in a final-ball victory over Ireland in Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Venues: Grange & Goldenacre, Edinburgh: Dates: 20-28 July Coverage: All Scotland matches live on BBC Sport website and iPlayer

Scotland upset the odds to come agonisingly short of a World Cup place earlier this month, but will be strong favourites to come through the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in Edinburgh.

The tournament begins on Thursday, with all of Scotland's matches shown live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Ireland, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Italy and Jersey are the other teams competing in a round-robin event held at the Grange and Goldenacre grounds.

The top two progress to the 2024 tournament in the West Indies and USA.

Ireland are 12th in the ICC world T20 rankings, with Scotland two places below.

Of the teams gathering in Edinburgh, Jersey are next best at 21.

It was a different story in Zimbabwe when Scotland were fighting for a place at the one day international World Cup, with four nations ranked above them in the 10-team event.

The Scots toppled the hosts, West Indies, and Ireland, along with Oman and United Arab Emirates, but missed a place at the big party in India on net run rate following defeat by a Bas de Leede-inspired Netherlands.

The Dutch will not be in Edinburgh since they have already qualified after finishing fourth in their Super 12 group at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Brandon McMullen was Scotland's find of the tournament in Zimbabwe, with the 23-year-old hitting 364 runs from his seven innings. He also took 13 wickets.

Chris Greaves, Chris Sole and Mark Watt impressed with the ball too, while skipper Richie Berrington was Scotland's second top scorer with 291 runs over seven appearances and only four players at the event hit more sixes than Michael Leask (nine).

"We are looking forward to what is another great opportunity to qualify for a World Cup," said Berrington.

"It will be great to play in front of home crowds again."

The Scottish team is pretty settled, but the absence of opener Christopher McBride presents an opportunity for George Munsey to move up the order, while the returning Oli Hairs provides another option for interim head coach Doug Watson, who may give a first cap to left-arm quick Brad Currie.

Scotland's matches at T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier:

Thursday 20 July: Scotland v Germany 15:30 - Goldenacre

Friday 21 July: Scotland v Jersey 15:30 - Grange CC

Monday 24 July: Scotland v Italy 10:30 - Grange CC

Tuesday 25 July: Scotland v Austria 10:30 - Goldenacre

Thursday 27 July: Scotland v Denmark 10:30 - Grange CC

Friday 28 July: Scotland v Ireland 15:30 - Grange CC