Nick Greenwood impressed with bat and ball as Jersey got off to a good start in Scotland

Jersey began their T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier campaign with an impressive eight-wicket win over Austria.

Austria were restricted to 104-9 as three Jersey bowlers took two wickets each, with Nick Greenwood getting 2-10 off three overs.

In reply, Jersey cruised to their target hitting 106-2 in 9.2 overs.

Greenwood top scored with 50 not out while Jonty Jenner added 29 not out as the pair put on an unbeaten 34-run stand to guide Jersey home.

The top two sides from the seven-team event will go on to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

Jersey face hosts Scotland at The Grange on Friday in their second game.

It is the fourth time Jersey have reached the final stage of qualifying for the T20 World Cup, although they have yet to progress through to the finals.