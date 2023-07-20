Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Curtis Campher top-scored for Ireland in the victory over Italy on Thursday

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Edinburgh Ireland 158-8 (20 overs): Campher 61, Tector 41; Manenti 3-39 Italy 251-8 (20 overs): Meade 26, Berg 26; Adair 3-33 Ireland won by seven runs Scorecard external-link (external website)

Ireland started the T20 World Cup Qualifier with a seven-wicket victory over Italy in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Curtis Campher (61) and Harry Tector (41) put on 76 for the fourth-wicket to help the Irish to 158-8.

Gian-Piero Meade and Gareth Berg joint top-scored for the Italians with 26 as they fell short of the victory target.

Mark Adair took 3-22 for Ireland, who need a top-two finish in the seven-team tournament to qualify for next year's World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

It was Paul Stirling's first game as Irish interim white-ball captain after replacing Andrew Balbirnie, but the opener was dismissed for just two runs while Lorcan Tucker also fell cheaply.

Balbirnie's (26) departure left the Irish on 46-3 before Tector and Campher combined to dominate the Italian attack.

Campher hit three maximums and five boundaries as he made his 61 from 39 balls. Harry Manenti (3-39) was the best of the Italian bowlers while Gareth Berg claimed 2-34.

Italy struggled in response and were 4-41 before Meade and Manenti (17) added 53 runs.

Both were dismissed with the score on 94 and while Italy kept in touch, with Berg's 26 and 21 from Jaspreet Singh, it was not enough to a avoid a narrow defeat.

Ireland are back in action on Friday with Denmark their opponents at Grange CG.