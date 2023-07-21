Josh Tongue's five-for was his ninth in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division Two, Oakham School (day three) Worcestershire 178& 169: Libby 67; Wright 4-44 Leicestershire 110 &137: Hill 35, Ahmed 33; Tongue 5-29, Pennington 3-25 Worcestershire (19 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by 100 runs Match scorecard

Worcestershire needed just five overs of the third morning to complete a 100-run victory over Leicestershire at Oakham School and move level on points in Division Two as both chase promotion in the County Championship.

All three of the wickets Worcestershire required to wrap up the job came from pace bowler Josh Tongue, who was released from the England squad at Old Trafford to rejoin his county team-mates and obliged by taking 5-29, his best return of the season, as Leicestershire were dismissed for 137, chasing 238 to win.

Dillon Pennington, who was not required to bowl a new spell, finished with 3-25 to go with his four wickets from the first innings as Worcestershire took 19 points to go level on points with Leicestershire, who began the match in second place in the table.

The win completed a double for Worcestershire over their opponents, having beaten them at New Road in May - they are the only team to beat Leicestershire so far this season.

Although it was odds-on a Worcestershire victory when Leicestershire resumed on 114-7, the home side may have reminded themselves that Chris Wright, one of the not-out batters overnight, had been one of the protagonists in the unlikely victory at Headingley that launched their season in April.

Wright contributed 40 to an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 65 with Peter Handscomb as the Foxes chased down a target of 389 to beat Yorkshire on that occasion.

Another 124 were needed this time, which with Rehan Ahmed on 33 not out at the other end, was not beyond the realms of imagination.

The Oakham School pitch, though, has greeted every incoming batter with the thought that there would be a ball with his name on it sooner or later and it was only three deliveries into the day that Ahmed encountered his, Tongue conjuring enough deviation of the pitch to find the edge and Gareth Roderick pouching his fifth catch of the innings.

New man Callum Parkinson picked up boundaries with a couple of nice drives, but then Tongue countered by going short, a tactic that soon paid off as he fended to the leg slip placed for just that eventuality.

And it took only two more balls for Tongue to finish the job, yorking Matt Salisbury as Leicestershire were all out in exactly 40 overs.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.