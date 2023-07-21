Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Stirling top-scored for Ireland with 55 not out

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Edinburgh Denmark 122-9 (20 overs): Hald 21, Laegsgaard 20; McCarthy 3-16, Adair 3-22 Italy 123-1 (14.3 overs): Stirling 55*, Balbirnie 53 Ireland won by nine wickets Scorecard external-link (external website)

Ireland continued their winning start to the T20 World Cup Qualifier by seeing off Denmark by nine wickets in Edinburgh on Friday.

Barry McCarthy (3-16) and Mark Adair (3-22) shone with the ball as Denmark managed 122-9 off their 20 overs.

Paul Stirling (55 not out) and Andrew Balbirnie (53) put on an opening partnership of 90 as Ireland replied with 123-1 with 33 balls to spare.

Ireland had beaten Italy by seven wickets in their opener on Thursday.

The Irish team face Austria in their next game on Sunday as they target the top-two finish from the seven-team tournament that they need to qualify for next year's World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Oliver Hald top-scored with 21 for the Danes, after opener Nicolaj Laegsgaard contributed 20.

Interim Ireland captain Stirling and former captain Balbirnie set their team on course for victory, putting on 90 for the first wicket off 10.4 overs.

Balbirnie's contribution, off 38 balls, included three sixes and four fours, before he fell to Jonas Henriksen.

Stirling's unbeaten 55 off 39 balls included nine fours, with Lorcan Tucker (12) the other not out batter.