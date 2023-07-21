Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England battling Australia and weather to win Old Trafford Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Emirates Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fourth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day three of five):
Australia 317 (Labuschagne 51, Marsh 51; Woakes 5-62) & 113-4 (Labuschagne 44*; Wood 3-17)
England 592 (Crawley 189, Bairstow 99; Hazlewood 5-126)
Australia are 162 runs behind
Mark Wood struck crucial late blows in England's battle against Australia and the Manchester weather in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Wood, bowling with high pace and hostility, snared 3-17 to leave Australia 113-4 at the end of day three, a considerable 162 runs behind.

In any other circumstances, England would be huge favourites, yet heavy rain is forecast for the weekend - particularly Saturday's fourth day.

The home side's strong position was forged by piling up 592, their highest total in a home Ashes Test since 1985, to take a first-innings lead of 275.

Harry Brook made 61 and Ben Stokes 51, but the real pyrotechnics came from Jonny Bairstow, who clobbered a thrilling 99 not out.

Bairstow added 66 in a riotous last-wicket partnership with James Anderson and was only denied a deserved hundred when Anderson was lbw to Cameron Green.

At 2-1 up in the series and knowing a draw is enough to retain the Ashes, Australia are batting for time and the rain. They lost openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner to Wood and Chris Woakes respectively.

Stubborn pair Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith quietened the crowd before Wood had Smith caught hooking and bounced out Travis Head.

Labuschagne remains unbeaten on 44, an obstacle as large as the weather in the home side's bid to continue an unprecedented English comeback from 2-0 down in an Ashes series.

England weigh up weather conundrum

Ordinarily, England would be well on course for a series-levelling victory, but could face a race against time win their first Ashes Test on this ground since 1981. If the weather forecast is to be believed, Saturday is a washout and Sunday curtailed.

All of this would have been factored into their approach with the bat on Friday. Their stated aim was to get as many runs as possible in the first innings, the theory being that would be the quickest way to win and it is easier to score runs in the first innings than in a tricky second-innings chase.

Whether or not England batted too long will only be revealed over the next two days. Their innings did not end until nearly 15:00 BST - later than most would have expected at the beginning of the day.

In that time, there was further evidence that Australia have had their minds frazzled by England's aggression. Ambitions of winning the match were abandoned by the first ball of the day, there was noticeable frustration at Pat Cummins' tactics and the chaos caused by Bairstow and Anderson was comical.

England find themselves 2-1 down because of the mistakes they made in the first two Tests, but have been superb at Old Trafford to engineer the chance of victory.

They now look the superior team and, regardless of the outcome of this match, will go to The Oval as favourites to win the final Test.

Wood and Woakes strike vital blows

Even if England are set to be hampered by the weather, they will take encouragement from a pitch that is showing increasing evidence of uneven bounce.

They were times when Australia were settled - the mini partnerships between Khawaja and Warner, then Labuschangne and Smith - but Wood and Woakes have been difference-makers since coming into the England side for the third Test.

Wood needed only two deliveries to have Khawaja poking an edge behind, while Woakes caused enough uncertainty for Warner to play on to his own stumps.

Woakes almost had Smith without scoring, only for the third umpire to adjudge an edge had not carried to Joe Root at first slip.

Just as Smith was starting to look ominous, Wood switched ends and cranked up the velocity. Smith's top edge to Bairstow was Wood's 100th Test wicket before Head, never comfortable against the short ball, gloved a catch to gully from a 91mph delivery.

Labuschagne was joined by Mitchell Marsh, who defended 27 balls for his one not out.

Brilliant Bairstow toys with Australians

From a platform of 384-4 overnight, England were looking to push forward on Friday morning. Though they added 122 runs in the morning session, it was not the out and out carnage that could have materialised.

Brook and Stokes, resuming on 14 and 24 respectively, helped themselves to half-centuries but, with the field back and ball soft, boundaries were hard to come by. When Australia took the second new ball some 10 overs after it became available, Josh Hazlewood removed Brook and Woakes with successive deliveries.

It was only when last man Anderson joined Bairstow, who at that point was 49 from 50 balls, did the fun really begin.

Bairstow went to 50 by pulling Mitchell Starc for six and the assault was on. Australia spread all nine fielders to the boundary and, just as they did on Thursday, lost control.

In an attempt to farm the strike, Bairstow three times pinched a bye to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, a measure of revenge for Carey's controversial stumping in the second Test at Lord's.

Bairstow belted three more sixes, one a huge wallop over mid-wicket off Cummins. He took 50 runs off the last 31 balls he faced, with Anderson bravely fending off bouncers and even swiping a four of his own.

With Bairstow on 98, he looked for the two to take him to three figures, only to send Anderson back. Next ball, Anderson was palpably leg before to Green, leaving Bairstow as the first England batter stranded on 99 in a Test since Alex Tudor 24 years ago.

Comments

Join the conversation

174 comments

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 18:53

    Only the weather can stop England now.

    • Reply posted by Fiend, today at 19:03

      Fiend replied:
      And it probably will.

  • Comment posted by JC Bath, today at 18:54

    So pleased for Bairstow and love the thought of all those trumpeting Foakes eating some humble pie.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 19:01

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      For me, the good argument for Foakes involved worrying about if Bairstow was quite ready for Test keeping after the injury he had, and Bazball doesn't do worries.

      Certainly the faith has been repaid in this Test.

  • Comment posted by Whirlygig, today at 18:48

    Australia Bazballed
    Crawley selection justified
    Bairstow Selection Justified
    Doubters silenced

    Believe in Ben

    • Reply posted by TvLicenceMan, today at 19:08

      TvLicenceMan replied:
      Justified? Man's missed 15 catches. Lost matches because of him.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:51

    Well done England/Wales. In particular the fans favourite, J Bairstow. What a cricketer, ridiculed by those who pretend to understamd the game but by those who know what’s what he is a credit to the game.

    • Reply posted by Charlieboy99, today at 19:03

      Charlieboy99 replied:
      You are absolutely correct. Again Jonny has proved to his doubters what a great asset he is to the test team and he has validated yet again his right for automatic selection. Of course, there will still be “fans” moaning about his difficult dropped catches.

  • Comment posted by gog, today at 18:52

    So England have a great day, test even and yet still there are the critics on here. Something tells me people just wanted to moan or have no friends so seek attention on here. Praise where it’s deserved, well done England, great effort across all aspects

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 18:54

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      Might all be for nothing though

  • Comment posted by dataoverdogma, today at 18:59

    Thoroughly enjoyed the cricket and, even more so Bairstow's interview. Spoken from the heart and armchair critics should take note before spouting their village green 'wisdom'

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:03

      in5wknaa replied:
      People just jump on the bandwagon and things snowball very quickly - it’s not based on any actual cricket knowledge hence they’re constantly proven wrong (Crawley & Bairstow in this test alone)

      Luckily the selectors and Big Baz are the ones actually making the decisions or we really would be in a mess

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 18:50

    Stunning performance all round. My only disappointment was that Bairstow just missed out, he's doubters should stay quiet hopefully for one evening. Hoping against all hope we get play, be a travesty if this is a draw now.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 18:52

      SleepPoster replied:
      His selection is fully justified and so is Moeen and Crawley being retained.

  • Comment posted by Doesnt fit the narrative, today at 18:55

    Disappointed it will be the weather that decides.....the Aussies have been smashed ou of the park and are not in the game DLS for tests please

    • Reply posted by Ganesh Grindelwald, today at 19:18

      Ganesh Grindelwald replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:59

    Outstanding day for England, with bat and ball. Good to see Bairstow answer some of his doubters with a superb knock, which deserved better than to be left on 99.
    Then, the excellent Mark Wood, with the crowd roaring him in, producing some brilliant fast bowling.
    Can’t help thinking that if England can force a victory here, they’ll have the momentum to win back The Ashes at The Oval.

    • Reply posted by Ganesh Grindelwald, today at 19:18

      Ganesh Grindelwald replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 18:55

    Great knock from Bairstow today, deserved the 1 extra run ( but I don’t blame Jimmy)

    And great fast bowling again from Wood as well as great captaincy in using him by Stokes.

    England have Australia beaten in this game. They now just need to beat the weather too to get to The Oval 2-2.

  • Comment posted by Astralcharmer, today at 18:49

    I said yesterday Mark Wood will need to do a Bob Willis 1981. Just another 5 to go Woody. Just praying that there will be enough periods of play to get them.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 18:55

      Duncanb23 replied:
      You mean that game in 81 where England won by an innings, right? Oh wait no, that didn’t happen. When you comment on football matches do you say “England must score hat trick like Geoff Hurst in 66, i am totally footing ball expert, and English, comrade.”

  • Comment posted by glyn, today at 18:50

    so bazball can work against the world best team come on England lets level this as we have battered them so far this test

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 18:48

    fantatsic days play from England. they will sure back themselves to bowl 6 wicket taking bowls really for whatever play we get over the weekend

  • Comment posted by Jon L, today at 19:05

    Bazball dead, Jonny Bairstow finished ( yet again 🙄).

    Non believers form an orderly queue for the walk of shame.

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 19:10

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      Bring your brolleys for this walk ☔☔

  • Comment posted by ReasonISTreason, today at 18:55

    YJB

    Lethal

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 18:55

    What a day, so many highlights if you're English. Bairstow fantastic, Wood brilliant, but highlight of day was Jimmy's bazball slog - absolutely loved it. Hopefully the weather gives the lads enough of a window. Brilliant cricket!

  • Comment posted by press select, today at 19:00

    The rain is just part 1.

    The ground has to be playable and it needs time to dry out. Not enough sun means no cricket

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:02

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Yes, that’s why cricket has never been played in Britain up to this point

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 19:00

    That's why JB

  • Comment posted by BillyMeredith, today at 19:00

    England have played ‘Bazball’ much more sensibly in this test and Australia have had no answers. Resisting just swinging at every short ball has put them in a position they’ve rarely been in in an Ashes Test since the mid 80s. It’s a shame that the weather might let the Aussies escape and deny us all a fantastic climax in the final test.

  • Comment posted by Wembley, today at 19:07

    If the BBC weather forecast is to be trusted then congratulations to Australia for retaining the Ashes.

