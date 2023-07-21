Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England dominated Australia again on day three of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Jonny Bairstow smashed a stunning 99 not out to help England make 592, giving them a lead of 275.

Mark Wood then took 3-17, with the crucial wickets of Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head, to leave Australia 113-4 at the close, trailing by 162.

Rain is forecast in Manchester across the weekend, especially Saturday's day four, so England will hope there is enough play to avoid the Test ending in a draw, which would see Australia retain the Ashes.

Australia are 2-1 up in the five-match series, meaning England need to win this Test to keep the Ashes alive and set up a decider at The Oval.

Stat of the day - 100 up for Wood

England fast bowler Wood took his 100th Test wicket on day three at Old Trafford when he dismissed Smith for 17.

Essential day three reading

Video of the day

Bairstow made an incredible contribution with his 99 not out including 10 fours and four sixes.

Last man James Anderson was trapped lbw by Cameron Green to deny Bairstow a century.

Image of the day - Wood's delight

Wood made a crucial breakthrough in the evening session when he removed Australia star Smith, before roaring in celebration.

Wood also dismissed Smith in the first innings.

Mark Wood throws his hands in the air after dismissing Australia batter Steve Smith

Quote of the day

"It's been alright hasn't it?"

Bairstow gave a modest answer when asked about his batting performance on day three.

And finally...

England captain Ben Stokes had some amusing reactions while Bairstow smashed the ball around Old Trafford...