Richie Berrington marked his 300th Scotland appearance with a captain's display

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Edinburgh Scotland 149-6 (20 overs): Berrington 34, Munsey 33; Miles 2-25 Jersey 135-9 (20 overs): Ward 47, Greenwood 36; Watt 4-21 Scotland win by 14 runs Scorecard

Scotland recovered from their own shaky innings to secure a 14-run victory over Jersey in their Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in Edinburgh.

It means the hosts followed up their opening victory over Germany to top the table ahead of Ireland, while Jersey could not match their win over Austria.

Captain Richie Berrington marked his 300th appearance with 34 as Scotland were restricted to 149-6.

But Mark Watt's four wickets for 21 runs restricted Jersey to 135-9.

While opener George Munsey struck 33 and Berrington 34, the Scots were grateful to final pair Chris Greaves and man of the match Watt for adding 61 in the final 6.4 overs.

Watt then followed up his own 31 run by starring with the ball.

The islanders gave it a good go, with Benjamin Ward clubbing 47 not out from 29 balls only to find himself short of support once Nick Greenwood had fallen for 36.

Jersey return to action on Sunday against Italy, with Scotland taking on the same opposition the following day.