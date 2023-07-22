Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harleen Deol top-scored for India with 78

Third one-day international, Mirpur Bangladesh 225-4 (50 overs): Haque 107 (160); Rana 2-45 India 225 (49.3 overs): Deol 78; Nahida 3-37 Match tied, series finishes 1-1 Scorecard

Bangladesh and India's one-day international series decider ended in a dramatic tie after time ran out before a super over could take place.

Chasing 226 to win the series, India were bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs.

They were unhappy with Meghna Singh being given out for the final wicket, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur calling the umpiring "pathetic".

Bangladesh made 225-4 off their 50 overs with Farzana Haque hitting their first ODI century.

It was also Bangladesh's second highest total in ODIs and ensured they drew the series 1-1.

Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol anchored India's chase and they were in control at 139-2 but scoring runs became more difficult as the innings went on.

India were 191-5 when Deol was run out and they then lost their final six wickets for 34 runs.

With the scheduled time having elapsed, no super over could take place so the two sides had to share the trophy.

Harmanpreet said: "A lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised.

"The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly.

"When we were batting, we controlled the game very well but some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires."