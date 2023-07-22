Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Rain washes out four Saturday games
Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket
Persistent rain washed out Saturday's four Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy games.
Fourth-placed Northern Diamonds opened the batting against Southern Vipers in fifth, and managed 105-4 in 25.4 overs before the rain arrived.
Western Storm reached 182-4 from 36 overs against South East Stars before the weather also brought that contest to an early close.
Central Sparks v Sunrisers and Thunder against group leaders The Blaze were abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Diamonds skipper Hollie Armitage top-scored with 48 while her opposite number Georgia Adams took 2-23 from 4.4 overs for Vipers.
Emma Corney also fell two short of a century for bottom side Western Storm, with Alice Davidson-Richards picking-up 2-27 for the third-placed Stars.