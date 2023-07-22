County Championship: Gloucestershire-Glamorgan day three wiped out by rain
Last updated on .From the section Counties
|County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham College (day two):
|Glamorgan 450-6 dec (92.5 overs): Root 98, Cooke 86*, Lloyd 81, Carlson 76; Van Meekeren 3-92
|Gloucestershire 134-1 (48 overs): Dent 61*, O Price 49*
|Scorecard
The third day of Gloucestershire's Championship match against Glamorgan was wiped out by heavy rain.
Gloucestershire have reached 134-1 in reply to Glamorgan's impressive 450 for six declared.
However umpires Neil Pratt and Chris Watts made the inevitable decision at 13:30 BST.
Glamorgan, who started the round fourth in Division Two, could be willing to suggest declarations and an arranged run-chase.
But with further rain forecast, a contest for bonus points may be all that is left on a batter-friendly pitch.
If the match is drawn, Glamorgan would make up some ground on their promotion rivals, courtesy of their positive batting display, even if they slip a place to fifth.