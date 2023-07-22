Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Most of day four of the fourth Ashes Test was washed out but England did manage to remove Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne.

A break in the rain allowed for 30 overs during the day, which saw Australia move to 214-5, trailing by 61 runs.

Labuschagne hit an impressive century but was then was dismissed by Joe Root shortly before rain returned during the tea break.

With more bad weather predicted on day five, England will be hoping for another dry spell that would allow them time to level the series and set up a decider at The Oval.

Stat of the day - Labuschagne makes his mark

Labuschagne reached his first century in England from 161 balls before he was dismissed for 111 - his highest score in Tests outside Australia.

It is also the first time an Australia number three batter has scored an Ashes Test hundred in England since Steve Smith at The Oval in 2015.

Essential day four reading

Image of the day - Root's roaring appeal

England spinner Root made a passionate appeal to the umpire after he thought he heard Labuschagne edge behind to Jonny Bairstow.

The decision was initially given not out but England captain Ben Stokes immediately reviewed it and the replay showed Labuschagne had nicked it.

England spinner Joe Root appeals to the umpire for a caught behind

And finally...

