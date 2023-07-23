Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Ward took three wickets for Jersey but the islanders struggled to keep on top of Italy's batters

Jersey's hopes of qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup hang in the balance after a 25-run defeat by Italy.

Italy hit 183-8 as Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen smashed 52 off 30 balls on his debut, while Justin Mosca scored 49 as Jersey's Ben Ward took 3-38.

In reply Jersey could only muster 158 as Gareth Berg took 3-26, with Nick Greenwood top-scoring on 32.

Having lost to Scotland on Friday Jersey face a struggle to make the top two and qualify for the T20 World Cup.

The islanders beat Austria in their opener but face unbeaten favourites Ireland in their next game in Scotland on Monday, in the fourth of their six matches.

Italy batted well as openers Benjamin Manenti and Mosca put on 72 for the opening wicket, before the pair both fell to Ward in the ninth over.

Jersey skipper Charles Perchard took two wickets in two balls, including that of Kent debutant Grant Stewart for a first-ball duck, as the Italians were pegged back to 108-4 after 14 overs.

But South Africa-born Madsen, who qualifies for Italy through his grandmother, put Jersey to the sword as he hit three sixes and four fours before being superbly caught on the boundary by Jonty Jenner at the end of the 17th over, with the Italians on 148-5.

Jersey had hoped to keep Italy under control, but Marcus Campopiano's superb 44 off 22 balls - including three successive sixes in the final over - helped his side set a total of 184 to win.

Jersey were just behind the run rate in reply as openers Julius Sumerauer and Harrison Carlyon went early to leave the islanders on 32-2 off 3.4 overs.

Greenwood and Tribe came together and put on 54 for the third wicket before Greenwood was caught for 32 off 24 balls, to leave Jersey on 86-3 off 10-and-a-half overs.

Tribe was caught in the next over for 24 before Jonty Jenner (20) and Ben Ward (18) put on 37 for the fifth wicket.

Josh Lawrenson's 14 not out was the only other resistance for Jersey as they lost two wickets in the final two balls of the match to end on 158 all out.