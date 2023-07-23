Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gareth Roderick joined Worcestershire in 2021 after eight seasons with Gloucestershire

Worcestershire wicketkeeper-batter Gareth Roderick has signed a new contract until the end of the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old had been in the final year of the initial deal he signed on joining the Pears from Gloucestershire ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Roderick has scored 901 runs in 22 Championship innings at an average of 47.42 for Worcestershire.

He has claimed a total of 347 first-class dismissals during his career.

The South African spent eight seasons with Gloucestershire before joining Worcestershire and topped the Pears' 2022 batting averages as they finished fifth in Division Two last season.

He has recently been promoted to open the batting and thanked the club for its support.

"You always want to try and make sure you are contributing, and with a contract extension, it means you are doing your job and doing your bit for the team," he said.

"Thanks to everyone at the club for their support and sticking by me when things weren't going well, and that certainly helped me get back to a semblance of form."