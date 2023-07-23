Last updated on .From the section Counties

Chris Dent made 78 against Glamorgan in their County Championship game in April

County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham College (day four): Glamorgan 450-6 dec (92.5 overs): Root 98, Cooke 86* Glamorgan 450-6 dec & 62-0 Gloucestershire 402-6 dec: Dent 113, O Price 84, Bracey 60*, Hammond 57; Swepson 3-142 Gloucestershire (11 pts) drew with Glamorgan (12 pts) SMatch scorecard

Gloucestershire piled up 402-6 declared but Glamorgan edged the bonus-points battle as their rain-hit match at Cheltenham petered out into a draw.

Chris Dent hit 113 and Ollie Price 84 while there were also half-centuries for Miles Hammond and James Bracey.

Glamorgan made 62-0 in their token second innings as the home side needed to improve their over-rate.

With a day and a half lost to rain, there was no agreement on declarations and a potential run-chase.

Mitch Swepson (3-142) was Glamorgan's most successful bowler.

The ground staff worked hard to ensure a prompt start after heavy overnight rain, and after a quiet start Dent and Price got the runs flowing with relatively few alarms.

Price reached a measured 50 off 123 balls but nearly played on to Andy Gorvin just after.

The stand reached an imposing 171 by the time Price, who struck 16 fours, was caught behind cutting at Swepson off the seventh ball of his over, having delivered a no-ball.

County stalwart Dent reached the 21st century of his Gloucestershire career off 190 balls in a chanceless effort, and it came as a surprise when he clipped Zain Ul Hassan to James Harris at mid-wicket.

Teenage debutant Joe Phillips hit three assured boundaries before being bowled by Gorvin with the new ball for 17, while Gorvin was warned for running on the pitch shortly afterwards.

Hammond was typically aggressive early on as he enjoyed a good battle of wits with Swepson, making 57 before chipping Harris to mid-wicket as the home side eyed batting points.

Tom Price was leg-before to Swepson for 17, but captain Bracey made 60 not out to secure the fourth batting point.

Farcically Gloucestershire had to come out for three balls to get the last two runs needed after tea, after Bracey and Zafar Gohar only ran a single for a shot they thought was going for four, and to add to the absurdity, Glamorgan wicketkeeper Chris Cooke bowled the last over.

Gloucestershire needed to overcome a net over-rate of minus four to avoid being docked points, so David Lloyd and Ul Hassan notched up the runs as the hosts rattled through the necessary overs in a meaningless session.

Glamorgan have a very short turnaround before starting at Derby on Tuesday, 25 July, while Gloucestershire continue the Cheltenham Festival against Worcestershire the following day, without Ben Charlesworth, who has a calf injury.