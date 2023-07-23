Ireland v Australia ODI series opener abandoned

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Weather permitting Ireland will face their Australian counterparts in Clontarf on Tuesday and Friday

Rain forced the abandonment of Sunday's first game in the one-day international women's series between Ireland and Australia at Clontarf.

The sold-out opener was scheduled to start at 10:45 BST at the Dublin venue but the game was called off following a pitch inspection after 13:30.

Cricket Ireland will hope the weather improves to allow the second game to take place at Clontarf on Tuesday.

The final game in the series will be at the same venue on Friday.